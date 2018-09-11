USC Men’s 2018-19 Schedule To Feature Trojan Invite, Dual With Gophers

The schedule for the USC men in 2018-19 will include a few changes from last season, including the Trojan Invite in early October and a matchup against Minnesota in January. Their season has already gotten underway with their intrasquad meet at the end of last week, which you can check out here.

The Trojan Invite will be their next competition, scheduled for October 5-6. While details are limited at this point, the meet is also listed on CSU Bakersfield’s schedule, so expect them to be in attendance. They faced the Roadrunners on the same weekend last year in a one-day affair, so we’ll wait and see who else joins them this time around. Early last year they also faced UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly, who they don’t have duals with this year.

The rest of their schedule is largely the same as 2017-18. They’ll take on ASU and Arizona back-to-back in early November, go to the Texas Invitational at the end of that month, and have duals with Cal, Stanford and Utah in the lead-up to Pac-12s and NCAAs.

The main differences are that they add a matchup with Fresno Pacific at home November 9th, and they’ll host Minnesota instead of Wisconsin in mid-January.

USC 2018-2019 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING SCHEDULE