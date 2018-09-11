Saint Francis Tabs Kyle Almoney as Head Swim Coach

Courtesy: Saint Francis Athletics

Loretto, Pa. – Saint Francis Director of Athletics Susan Robinson-Fruchtl named Kyle Almoney head swimming coach on Tuesday. Almoney becomes the program’s seventh coach in its 25-year existence.

“We are excited to announce that Kyle will be our new head women’s swimming coach,” said Robinson-Fruchtl. ” We believe Kyle is a great fit for Saint Francis University. With his many years of head coaching experience, he will be a great addition to the Red Flash family. I appreciate Kyle’s passion and energy for the sport of swimming and in mentoring student-athletes. We are confident that Kyle will be a leader that will continue our strong tradition of success in the classroom and in the pool. ”

Almoney has served as the head women’s swimming coach at Millersville University since 2006 where he enjoyed tremendous success.

Millersville placed in the top 10 in their conference in 10 of Almoney’s 12 years and they had the best women’s program in 2016.

In 12 seasons, Millersville had 30 swimmers earn All-PSAC honors. His team earned All-American Team Academic honors in 16 semesters and 9 individuals earned Academic All-American accolades.

His swimmers set 51 school records during his tenure as the team went 45-26 in dual meets.

Almoney swam at West Chester University from 1999-04 and was a four-time scholar-athlete.

The 2000 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, Almonsey was a 17-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Champion and a four-time First Team All-Conference performer. He is the holder of six school records and three conference records.