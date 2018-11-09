2018 Florida HS 3A Roundup: Regional Highlights & State Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2018 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 3A regional meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined regions will move on to the Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, November 9th.

Below are the links you need to view regional meet results and state qualifiers, as well as a list of regional champions and a few highlights from the meets.

Results for all district and regional meets

State meet selection sheet

2017 State Series Results

FHSAA CLASS 3A REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Creekside boys, Creekside girls

Region 2: Sebastian River boys, Lakeland girls

Region 3: Venice High boys, Barron Collier girls

Region 4: Doral Academy boys, Martin County girls

CLASS 3A REGIONAL MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Bartram Trail’s Summer Stanfield swept her events in region 1. She was a little bit off her lifetime best 200 IM from districts, but still won by a landslide with an AA-C time of 2:01.80. Stanfield notched another AA-C time to become champion in the 100 fly, posting a 55.29. Teammate Jack VanDeusen swam his AA-C time in the 500 free. VanDeusen, the 2017 runner-up in the 500, swam a 4:29.91 to win the region.

Creekside’s Shannon Campbell also posted an AA-C time in the 500 free and was the only region 1 swimmer to break 5:00 in 4:54.82. Campbell was a member of the winning 400 free relay, notching an AA-C there alongside Emma Chestang, Brooke Arnold, and Anna Moore.

Fort Myers’ Olivia McMurray looks to repeat as champion in the 500 free. She was well ahead of the field at the region 3 meet in an automatic All-American time of 4:50.73. Behind her, Freedom freshman Michelle Morgan touched in 4:56 for an AA-C time. McMurray also posted an AA-A time in the 200 free, winning in 1:48.77. Venice’s Arik Katz was the 500 free champ, swimming an AA-C 4:31.06.

Doral’s Adrian Aguilar also dropped an AA-C standard in the 500 free. Aguilar, the 2017 100 fly runner-up, landed a 4:32.28 to win the race. He was also the 100 fly regional champion in 50.19.