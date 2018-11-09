2x PIAA State Champ Diver Paige Burrell Verbally Commits to UNC

Lansdale, Pennsylvania’s Paige Burrell has verbally committed to dive at the University of North Carolina next fall. She will join swimmers Amy Dragelin, Caroline Cooper, and Ellie VanNote in the Tar Heels’ class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to dive and further my education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill! Big thanks to my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me through this journey. Can’t wait to be a Tar Heel!!!💙👣🐏”

Currently a senior at North Penn High School, Burrell came to diving through gymnastics. She competed in Level 8 trampoline and tumbling in 2015, winning the state championship on trampoline and double mini trampoline and placing 2nd in tumbling. She qualified to compete at 2015 Nationals in North Carolina for trampoline and tumbling. Eventually she was a Level 8 and Level 9 Regional qualifier and was a 2x USA Gymnastics PA State Champion on the vault.

Burrell dives for the Imaginary Dive Club National Team and swims and dives with the Nor-Gwynn & North Penn Aquatic Clubs in the Lansdale area. After finishing 2nd on the 1-meter board at the 2016 PIAA Class 3A High School State Championships her freshman year, she won the state title in each of her next two season. She contributed to North Penn’s state title in 2018.

In club diving this past year, Burrell was a USA Diving Region 2 champion on 1-meter. She placed 2nd on 1-meter and 7th on 3-meter at USA Diving Zone A Championship. At the 2018 USA Diving Junior National Championship, she was 13th in semis on 1-meter and 29th in prelims on 3-meter. Burrell placed 8th on the 1-meter board at Junior World Trials. You can see her dives below: