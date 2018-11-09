Idaho Falls Girls, Century Boys Win Idaho 4A State Championships

2018 IHSAA SWIMMING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (4A)

After Bishop Kelly swept both the boys’ and girls’ Idaho 4A State titles in 2017, the Idaho Falls girls and Century boys came out on top this year, with the defending champs placing 2nd in both. The boys meet was particularly close, with just half a point separating the top two teams. As mentioned in the 5A recap, this was the first year the State Championship meets were sponsored by their big high school governing body, the IDHSAA.

Girls Meet

Idaho Falls topped Bishop Kelly by 21 points for the team title, 181 to 160, while Sandpoint (157) and Wood River (143) were close behind in 3rd and 4th.

Idaho Falls had a total of six wins for the meet, including two apiece from Tayla Liddle and Kailee Puetz. Liddle, a sophomore, won the 200 (1:58.45) and 500 free (5:24.80), while Puetz, a senior, claimed the 200 IM (2:12.58) and 100 breast (1:06.64).

Freshman Karlee Puetz had a pair of runner-up finishes for them as well, finishing 2nd to Kailee in the 200 IM in 2:17.52 and trailing Sandpoint’s Mikayla Schoening (55.45) in the 100 free in 55.63. Idaho Falls also came out on top in the 200 medley (1:53.89) and 400 free (3:46.36) relays.

The other double winner on the girls side was Bishop Kelly junior Anika Rubocki, who won the 100 fly (58.46) and 100 back (59.17).

OTHER WINNERS

Century junior Kaitlyn Shelley won the 50 free in 25.05 over Schoening (25.38).

The Sandpoint team easily won the 200 free relay in 1:46.36.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Idaho Falls High School, 181 Bishop Kelly High School, 160 Sandpoint High School, 157 Wood River High School, 143 Minico High School, 87

Boys Meet

Century managed to edge out Bishop Kelly 186 to 185.5 when all was said and done, despite the fact Bishop Kelly had five wins to their two, and defeated them in a close battle in the meet closing 400 free relay.

Century’s lone individual winner was junior Coleman Sandy, who took the 100 free in a time of 50.09. He also had a runner-up finish in the 50 free (23.18), where Vision Charter’s Riccardo Moschen won by over a second in 21.96. Century also won the 200 free relay in 1:34.79.

Bishop Kelly’s impressive showing was highlighted by standout freshman Gabe Machado, who had a pair of decisive wins in the 500 free and 100 back. Machado’s 4:38.05 in the 500 gave him the victory by a staggering 46 seconds, and also gave him a time close to eight seconds faster than what won the 5A meet. He also won the 100 back by close to six seconds in 52.41. Machado’s best times in those events currently stand at 4:32.31 and 51.74 respectively.

Also winning a pair of events was Zach Deal of Wood River, as the senior won the 200 IM by four seconds in 1:56.41 and then followed up with a close win in the 100 breast in 59.29. Jacob Ballard (59.67) of Sandpoint and Joe Kaiser (59.73) of Century were 2nd and 3rd.

OTHER WINNERS

Bishop Kelly (1:43.36) topped Century (1:47.45) in the meet opening 200 medley relay, and the two teams went 1-2 once again to close the competition out in the 400 free relay with showings of 3:28.59 and 3:29.27 respectively.

Bishop Kelly freshman Jake Martinez won the 200 free in 1:53.62 over Century freshman John Kaiser (1:54.46).

Ballard, a junior, won the 100 fly in a time of 52.16, topping runner-up Moschen (55.35) by over three seconds.

FINAL TEAM SCORES