Matthew Jensen’s Verbal to Cal will Extend Family Legacy Another 4 Years

Matthew Jensen, a junior at Upper Dublin High School in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for 2020-21. His older brother Michael Jensen is currently a junior on the Bears’ roster. But there’s more: their mother’s godfather, Roger Olsen, won an NCAA title in the high jump in 1962 and played basketball for the Golden Bears.

“I’m very excited to announce my commitment to the Cal Bears! I’m proud to be joining an incredible team and outstanding university. I’d like to thank my family, coaches and friends for their support and guidance along the way. Go Bears!”

Jensen swims for his high school and for Upper Dublin Aquatic Club, both coached by Geoff Scheuer. A versatile swimmer, he placed 5th in the 100 breast (57.50) and 7th in the 100 fly (50.05) at the 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. He also contributed to Upper Dublin’s 4th-place 200 medley (21.85 butterfly) and 400 free (45.04 leadoff) relays.

In club swimming, Jensen had an outstanding summer that culminated at NCSA Summer Championship with new lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 50/100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He placed 5th in the 100 fly, 6th in the 100 free, 9th in the 100 back, 17th in the 50 breast, 19th in the 200 IM, and 25th in the 50 free. Jensen is a U.S. Open qualifier in the LCM 100 free (51.24), 100 back (57.55), and 100 fly (55.27), a Summer Juniors qualifier in the LCM 50 free (23.80), and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the LCM 200 IM (2:09.58). Jensen was invited to USA Swimming’s 2018 National Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs in October.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 45.04

100 back – 51.34

100 breast – 57.50

100 fly – 50.05

200 IM – 1:52.10

Iowa’s Forrest Frazier has also verbally committed to the Cal class of 2024.