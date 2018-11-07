Cal Enters the 2020 Recruiting Game with Verbal from #18 Forrest Frazier

Iowa City, Iowa’s Forrest Frazier, the #18 recruit on our Way Too Early List of Top 20 Recruits from the High School Class of 2020, has announced he plans to swim for the University of California, Berkeley beginning in 2020-21. Frazier is the Golden Bears’ first verbal commit to the class of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of California, Berkeley. I want to thank my coaches, my family, and my teammates who have all supported me so far. The Cal culture is like no other – I’m pumped and honored to join the Bear family!”

A junior at Iowa City High School, Frazier is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American who won the 100 fly (49.10) and 100 breast (54.16) at the Iowa state meet as a sophomore, breaking a 2003 state record in the latter by 1.53 seconds.

Frazier swims year-round for Eastern Iowa Swim Federation in Cedar Rapids. He participated in USA Swimming’s National Select Camp last month after having placed 4th in the 100 breast (1:02.63) at Speedo Junior Nationals. He came in 16th in the 200 IM and 22nd in the 200 breast, and updated his LCM times in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Frazier will join a Cal breaststroke group that includes National Age Group record-holder Reece Whitley, now a freshman on the Bears’ roster.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 54.16

200 breast – 2:00.03

200 IM – 1:49.67

400 IM – 3:59.46

100 fly – 49.10