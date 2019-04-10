2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 1 Distance Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

We haven’t seen Katie Ledecky race since January, but she’ll be back in action tonight in the women’s 800 free. As we get closer to summer, which will feature the 2019 World Championships, Ledecky has just announced that she’s signing on as an ambassador for the newly-minted ISL Swim League, which means she’ll be very busy this coming fall with ISL’s inaugural season.

In Ledecky’s last competition, the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville three months ago, she posted times of 1:55.78 in the 200 free, 4:02.71 in the 400 free, and 15:45.59 in the 1500 free. While she skipped the 800 free in Knoxville, she raced it in late November at U.S. Winter Nationals, where she went 8:14.40 and still stands as the world leader this season.

Zane Grothe is the top seed on the men’s side in tonight’s 800, followed by Anton Ipsen, who recently broke a Danish record of 7:49.64 at the Danish Open.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09

Katie Ledecky, NCAP – 8:14.24 Leah Smith, Tuscon Ford Dealers Aquatics – 8:16.33 Kristel Kobrich, Chile – 8:36.19

Out in 2:00.31, Ledecky was in control of this race with Leah Smith not far behind her. Ledecky won it in 8:14.24, improving upon her season-best 8:14.40 by a marginal amount to maintain ownership of the world #1 time. Her time going out, 2:00.31, was just about what she went out in when she went 8:06.68 at the 2016 Austin PSS stop, but she fell off of that pace shortly after 200 meters.

Smith, meanwhile, had the best swim of her entire life. Looking gleeful and surprised at the scoreboard, Smith’s time of 8:16.33 pushes her to third in the world rankings this season. More importantly, that’s her best swim ever, improving upon her 8:17.21, done at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

MEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL