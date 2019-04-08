Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anton Ipsen Crushes 800 Free Lifetime Best For New Danish Record

2019 DANISH OPEN

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Danish Open, 24-year-old Anton Ipsen clocked a new National Record in the men’s 800m freestyle en route to gold. Ipsen already nailed a new 400m IM NR last night, hitting the wall in 4:16.34.

Ipsen clinched the 800m free tonight in a speedy 7:49.64, becoming the first Danish man ever under 7:50 in the event. The former NC State standout’s time tonight overtook the previous NR held by Mads Glaesner at 7:51.24, which he clocked at the 2009 supersuited World Championships.

Splits for Ipsen in tonight’s 7:49.64 record-setting race are below:

50m: 27.22
100m: 56.52
(29.30)
150m: 1:25.61
(29.09)
200m: 1:55.10
(29.49)
250m: 2:24.21
(29.11)
300m: 2:53.93
(29.72)
350m: 3:23.21
(29.28)
400m: 3:52.88
(29.67)
450m: 4:22.34
(29.46)
500m: 4:52.09
(29.75)
550m: 5:21.88
(29.79)
600m: 5:51.58
(29.70)
650m: 6:21.16
(29.58)
700m: 6:51.14
(29.98)
750m: 7:21.23
(30.09)
800m: 7:49.64
(28.41)

At the 2018 European Championships, Ipsen earned a time of 7:54.34 to finish in 11th place and out of the finals. Prior to that, at the 2017 World Championships, Ipsen logged a slightly faster 7:53.37 for 12th. That time represented Ipsen’s personal best, so his sub-7:50 time this evening obliterated that career-fastest outing.

Ipsen now ranks #6 in the world rankings. Additionally, his time qualifies him to race this event at this summer’s World Championships, easily dipping under the 7:54.31 QT.

