Anton Ipsen Crushes 800 Free Lifetime Best For New Danish Record

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Danish Open, 24-year-old Anton Ipsen clocked a new National Record in the men’s 800m freestyle en route to gold. Ipsen already nailed a new 400m IM NR last night, hitting the wall in 4:16.34.
Ipsen clinched the 800m free tonight in a speedy 7:49.64, becoming the first Danish man ever under 7:50 in the event. The former NC State standout’s time tonight overtook the previous NR held by Mads Glaesner at 7:51.24, which he clocked at the 2009 supersuited World Championships.
Splits for Ipsen in tonight’s 7:49.64 record-setting race are below:
|
50m: 27.22
|
100m: 56.52
|
(29.30)
|
150m: 1:25.61
|
(29.09)
|
200m: 1:55.10
|
(29.49)
|
250m: 2:24.21
|
(29.11)
|
300m: 2:53.93
|
(29.72)
|
350m: 3:23.21
|
(29.28)
|
400m: 3:52.88
|
(29.67)
|
450m: 4:22.34
|
(29.46)
|
500m: 4:52.09
|
(29.75)
|
550m: 5:21.88
|
(29.79)
|
600m: 5:51.58
|
(29.70)
|
650m: 6:21.16
|
(29.58)
|
700m: 6:51.14
|
(29.98)
|
750m: 7:21.23
|
(30.09)
|
800m: 7:49.64
|
(28.41)
At the 2018 European Championships, Ipsen earned a time of 7:54.34 to finish in 11th place and out of the finals. Prior to that, at the 2017 World Championships, Ipsen logged a slightly faster 7:53.37 for 12th. That time represented Ipsen’s personal best, so his sub-7:50 time this evening obliterated that career-fastest outing.
Ipsen now ranks #6 in the world rankings. Additionally, his time qualifies him to race this event at this summer’s World Championships, easily dipping under the 7:54.31 QT.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 800 FREE
DETTI
7.43.83
|2
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|ITA
|7.45.35
|04/04
|3
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|7.45.60
|03/23
|4
|Domenico
ACERENZA
|ITA
|7.47.20
|04/04
|5
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|7.48.03
|03/27
