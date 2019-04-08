Anton Ipsen Crushes 800 Free Lifetime Best For New Danish Record

2019 DANISH OPEN

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Danish Open, 24-year-old Anton Ipsen clocked a new National Record in the men’s 800m freestyle en route to gold. Ipsen already nailed a new 400m IM NR last night, hitting the wall in 4:16.34.

Ipsen clinched the 800m free tonight in a speedy 7:49.64, becoming the first Danish man ever under 7:50 in the event. The former NC State standout’s time tonight overtook the previous NR held by Mads Glaesner at 7:51.24, which he clocked at the 2009 supersuited World Championships.

Splits for Ipsen in tonight’s 7:49.64 record-setting race are below:

50m: 27.22 100m: 56.52 (29.30) 150m: 1:25.61 (29.09) 200m: 1:55.10 (29.49) 250m: 2:24.21 (29.11) 300m: 2:53.93 (29.72) 350m: 3:23.21 (29.28) 400m: 3:52.88 (29.67) 450m: 4:22.34 (29.46) 500m: 4:52.09 (29.75) 550m: 5:21.88 (29.79) 600m: 5:51.58 (29.70) 650m: 6:21.16 (29.58) 700m: 6:51.14 (29.98) 750m: 7:21.23 (30.09) 800m: 7:49.64 (28.41)

At the 2018 European Championships, Ipsen earned a time of 7:54.34 to finish in 11th place and out of the finals. Prior to that, at the 2017 World Championships, Ipsen logged a slightly faster 7:53.37 for 12th. That time represented Ipsen’s personal best, so his sub-7:50 time this evening obliterated that career-fastest outing.

Ipsen now ranks #6 in the world rankings. Additionally, his time qualifies him to race this event at this summer’s World Championships, easily dipping under the 7:54.31 QT.