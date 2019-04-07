Danish Open Day 3 Brings National Record From Ipsen

2019 DANISH OPEN

Anton Ipsen notched the only World Championships qualifying time on night 3 f the 2019 Danish Open, but there are still two nights to go. Plus, swimmers have a chance to compete for a spot on the Gwangju roster at the Stockholm Open coming up on April 12th.

You can read more about Ipsen’s 400m IM national record here, which was the highlight of the session.

Additional winners came in the form of Julie Jensen clocking 25.16, falling just .12 shy of the 25.04 time needed to qualify for Gwangju. The 100m freestyle qualifier from night 1, Signe Bro, took silver in the 50m tonight in 26.36.

Sebastian Tullberg got on the board with his 50m fly winning effort of 24.76, while Maria Grandt topped the women’s 200m IM field in 2:13.03.

Additional Winners: