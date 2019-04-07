Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Updated Danish Roster For 2019 World C’ships Through Day 3

2019 DANISH OPEN

The number of Danish qualifiers for this summer’s World Championships remains the same, but Anton Ipsen adds the 400m IM to his line-up, courtesy of his national record breaking performance tonight.

Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3:

Women’s 100m free – Signe Bro, 54.34

Women’s 50m fly – Emilie Beckmann, 25.89; Jeanette Ottesen, 26.25

Men’s 1500m free – Alexander Norgaard, 14:55.56; Anton Ipsen, 14:58.09

Men’s 400m IM – Anton Ipsen, 4:16.34

