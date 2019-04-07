Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jing Wen Quah Breaks Singapore National Record in 200 IM

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Singapore swimmer Jing Wen Quah swam a 2:16.30 in the women’s 200 meter IM on Sunday morning at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials, which broke the Singapore National Record in the event. Quah scratched the final.

Her time undercuts the old record of 2:16.85 that was set by Samantha Louisa Yeo at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia.

Quah, who placed 26th in the 200 yard IM at the recent NCAA Championships, improved upon her own best time of 2:18.32 done at a Texas Senior Circuit meet last season.

Quah’s improvement since last summer:

Fly Back Breast Free Total
Jing Quah New Record 28.78 34.65 41.49 31.38 2:16.30
Jing Quah Old PB 29.65 35.75 41.62 31.30 2:18.32

The difference for Quah this summer is opening way faster than she did last summer, but still with more-than-enough endurance to hang on at the end.

In her primary butterfly events, Quah swam a 59.95 in prelims of the 100 fly and 2:12.44 in prelims of the 200 fly. In the 200, the only event where she raced forward to finals, she was slower in her evening swim after being the top finisher in the morning heats. Neither of those swims were best times.

 

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!