Jing Wen Quah Breaks Singapore National Record in 200 IM

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Singapore swimmer Jing Wen Quah swam a 2:16.30 in the women’s 200 meter IM on Sunday morning at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials, which broke the Singapore National Record in the event. Quah scratched the final.

Her time undercuts the old record of 2:16.85 that was set by Samantha Louisa Yeo at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia.

Quah, who placed 26th in the 200 yard IM at the recent NCAA Championships, improved upon her own best time of 2:18.32 done at a Texas Senior Circuit meet last season.

Quah’s improvement since last summer:

Fly Back Breast Free Total Jing Quah New Record 28.78 34.65 41.49 31.38 2:16.30 Jing Quah Old PB 29.65 35.75 41.62 31.30 2:18.32

The difference for Quah this summer is opening way faster than she did last summer, but still with more-than-enough endurance to hang on at the end.

In her primary butterfly events, Quah swam a 59.95 in prelims of the 100 fly and 2:12.44 in prelims of the 200 fly. In the 200, the only event where she raced forward to finals, she was slower in her evening swim after being the top finisher in the morning heats. Neither of those swims were best times.