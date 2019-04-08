Hannah Brunzell (SWE) and Sam Dailley (GBR) Sign NLIs with Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northwestern University has signed NLIs with a pair of international swimmers who will join the Wildcats in the fall of 2019. Sweden’s Hannah Brunzell will suit up for the women’s team with fellow class of 2023 commits Ally Larson, Emma Lepisova, Lizzy Follmer, and Yulia Groysman. Great Britain’s Sam Dailley will join the men’s team with Alessandro Burdisso, Ben Forbes, Ben Miller, Ethan Churilla, Federico Burdisso, Kevin Houseman, Marcus Mok, and Ryan King.

Brunzell comes from Västerås, Sweden. She trains with Västerås Simsällskap and is a member of the Swedish National Team. Brunzell represented Sweden at the III Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last October, placing 10th in the 50 breast, 6th in the 100 breast, and 11th in the 200 breast and picking up PBs in the 50/100. She competed at LEN European Junior Championships last summer, finishing 13th in the 50 breast, 8th in the 100 breast, and 12th in the 200 breast. Her 200 was a PB. Brunzell was also a member of the Swedish squad at 2017 European Short Course Championships. Recently, she won the 50 breast and 100 breast at 2019 Grand Prix Malmö. Also at that meet she went lifetime bests in the 100 back and 200 back.

Brunzell will integrate a young and talented breaststroke group led by freshman Tara Vovk and sophomores Sophie Angus and Calypso Sheridan. Vovk and Angus were B-finalists in the 100 breast while Sheridan was an A-finalist and Vovk was a B-finalist in the 200 breast at the 2018 B1G Championships. Brunzell would have made the B final of the 100 and the A final of the 200 with her best converted times.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 31.81 (27.75)

100 breast – 1:09.20 (1:00.54)

200 breast – 2:28.35 (2:10.04)

100 back – 1:04.76 (57.26)

200 back – 2:16.55 (2:00.85)

Dailley attends Mount Kelly Boarding and Day School in Tavistock, England, and swims for Mount Kelly Swimming. He set the British Junior Record in the SCM 200 fly at the ASA Winter Meet in Sheffield in December 2016, with 2:00.17. He won a bronze medal in the boys’ 17-18 200 fly at 2018 British Summer Championships, also at Sheffield, with 2:02.33. At the latter meet, he finaled in the 100 free, 50 back, and 50/100/200 fly. Dailley swam at the 2018 FFN Golden Tour’s Marseille stop, competing in the 50/100 free and the 50/100/200 fly. He made the C final of the 50 free and 50 fly and the B final of the 200 fly. Most recently, he was a finalist in the 50/100 free, 50 back, 200 fly, and 100/200 IM at the 2018 Swim England Winter Short Course Championships.

Dailley’s best converted times would have made him Northwestern’s #1 200 butterflyer and #2 100 butterflyer this season. He would have scored in the C finals of the 100 fly (with Arjun Sharma) and the 200 fly at 2019 B1G Championships.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 fly – 24.94 (21.83)

100 fly – 54.57 (47.90)

200 fly – 2:02.33 (1:47.68)

50 free – 24.03 (20.92)

100 free – 51.52 (44.97)

200 IM – 2:09.58 (1:53.85)

