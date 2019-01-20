Northwestern Lands 53.6 Breaststroker Kevin Houseman for 2019

Kevin Houseman of Bainbridge Island Swim Club and Bainbridge High School will be part of Northwestern University’s incoming class of 2023.

I am extremely excited to be announcing my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northwestern University! I know that Northwestern will provide me with all the support and opportunities I need to be successful in the pool and in the classroom. I’m thankful for my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for sticking with me through all the ups and downs of this process. Can’t wait to be a part of the Wildcat family! Go ‘Cats!

TOP TIMES

50y breast – 24.94

100y breast – 53.69

200y breast – 1:57.11

Houseman has been on an impressive improvement curve of late. After going a lifetime best in the 100 breast of 54.69 in January of 2018, he dropped it down a full second to 53.69 in December of 2018. This weekend, at the Washington Open, he followed up with a 53.92. In the 200, he went a lifetime best 2:00.27 at the 2018 Winter Jrs – West on December 8th, then a week later, at the Washington Sr Champs, he dropped down to a 1:57.11.

Chasing another Washington 3A state title, the 2x defending 100 breast champion is the favorite to make it three-straight. His best time from last month, 53.69, is just .03 off of Pat Fowler’s 1998 Washington high school record. Fowler was the first high school swimmer to break 54 seconds in this event.

Houseman is going to be a huge boost for the Wildcats, who are looking like they’re on the move up the Big Ten rankings after spending years in the bottom tier. He’s two seconds better than any of their swimmers went in the 200 breast last year, and he’s within tenths of being their best 100 breaststroker, too. His best times are good enough to make B finals at the Big Ten level.

Houseman is one of several talented incoming freshmen for the Wildcats, whose new coaching staff, led by former Boise State head coach Jeremy Kipp, have done a fantastic job with recruiting. Along with Italian junior record holder Federico Burdisso and his twin Alessandro, Ben Miller, Ethan Churilla, Marcus Mok, and Ryan King are part of the class of 2023.

