Northwestern Picks Up Verbal Commitment from 3x CIF-CC Champ Ben Forbes

Ben Forbes, who hails from Fresno, California, will head to Northwestern University next fall. Forbes made a verbal commitment to the Wildcats, joining Ben Miller, Ethan Churilla, Marcus Mok, and Ryan King in the class of 2023.

“I’m overjoyed to be announcing my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northwestern University! At NU I will have the opportunity to be apart [sic] of something bigger than myself, and become better in the pool and classroom. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for supporting me in the ups and downs that led to this moment. Go ‘Cats!”

Forbes swims for Clovis Swim Club and Clovis North High School. In high school swimming he is the double defending champion in the 100 free and the defending champion in the 50 free at the CIF-Central Section Division I Championships. He won the 100 as a sophomore with 46.42 and was runner-up in the 200 (1:39.82); the following season he won both titles (1:38.73 in the 200, 45.66 in the 100) before going on to the 2018 California State Meet and placing 8th and 15th in the respective events. His best SCY 50/100/200 free times all come from the 2018 high school season. In club swimming he earned PBs in all three events this summer, going 25.43 in the 50 and 52.10 in the 100 at Summer Junior Nationals. He went 1:53.42 in the 200 free two weeks earlier.

Forbes recently attended USA Swimming’s National Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. His top SCY times are:

50 free – 21.18

100 free – 45.66

200 free – 1:38.41

500 free – 4:33.54

100 fly – 51.11