Nitro’s Greyson Alarcón Verbally Commits to Louisville

Greyson Alarcón from Georgetown, Texas has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for 2019-20. He will join Caleb Duncan, also from Texas, in the class of 2023.

“I am excited to share that I have given my verbal commitment to the University of Louisville. After visiting the campus and meeting the coaches, team and academic advisors I knew exactly who I wanted to partner with to advance both in the pool and in the classroom. It is incredible how many resources and opportunities the Louisville program has for its athletes to be successful. It is an honor to join the University of Louisville Swim and Dive family. Go Cards!”

Alarcón is a senior at Georgetown High School; he swims year-round for Nitro Swimming. A back/fly specialist, Alarcón has made enormous strides throughout his high school career.

2015 2016 2017 2018 100 SCY fly 55.10 52.63 50.42 48.90 100 LCM fly 1:00.01 58.06 56.26 55.55 100 SCY back 57.60 (Dec 2014) 51.27 51.16 50:07 100 LCM back 1:05.07 1:01.60 58.53 —

At the 2018 Texas UIL 5A Swimming and Diving State Meet, Alarcón contributed to the Eagles’ second-place team finish with a state title in the 400 free relay (47.21 split), a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly (49.26), a 3rd in the 100 back (50.07), and a 4th in the 200 medley relay (23.89 leadoff). He competed at Speedo Junior Nationals this summer and earned PBs in the LCM 100 fly (55.55), 200 fly (2:05.91), and 200 IM (2:09.86). So far this fall he’s already improved in the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 48.90

200 fly – 1:51.02

100 back – 50.07

200 back – 1:49.39

200 IM – 1:53.51