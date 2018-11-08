Hawaiian Breaststroker Maile Lawson Announces Verbal Commitment to USC

Maile Lawson, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from the Big Island of Hawaii, has confirmed her verbal commitment to the University of Southern California for 2019-20. She will join Aëla Janvier and Nicole Pavlopoulou in the class of 2023.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California!!! I am extremely excited to continue my academic studies and swimming career at such a wonderful institution! The coaching staff and team made me feel like I was at home since day one! I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped me and continues to support me!! I am so honored to be part of the Trojan Family!! Fight on!!!”

Lawson specializes mainly in breast and holds the Hawaii LSC record in the 100 LCM breast (1:11.45), which she set in June while representing at the 2018 Oceania Championships in Papua, New Guinea.

Lawson is a senior at Hawaii Preparatory Academy where she swims and runs cross country. In February, she won the 100 breast (1:02.51) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:05.46) at the HHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships. She set school records in both events and contributed to HPA’s 4th-place team finish. In club swimming, where she represents Kona Dolphins Swim Club, after going best times in the 50 breast and 100 breast at Oceania Championships, she continued to improve her lifetime bests throughout the summer. At Hawaiian Swimming Age Group Championships, she won the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM and scored PBs in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM. Lawson wrapped up long course season at Speedo Junior Nationals where she finaled in the 200 breast with a PB of 2:34.57.

The Trojans’ breaststroke group has been led by Riley Scott for the past three years. Maggie Aroesty is poised to take the baton from Scott; both were A finalists at 2018 Pac-12s in the 100 breast and the 200 breast (Scott won the 100, Aroesty led a 1-2 sweep in the 200). Kirsten Vose is back this year as a redshirt junior, and freshman Isabelle Odgers will also be part of the breaststroke group when Lawson suits up for the Trojans.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.30

200 breast – 2:13.83

200 IM – 2:03.70

400 IM – 4:24.09

100 fly – 56.45

200 fly – 2:05.51