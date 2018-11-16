Freestyler Yulia Groysman Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Yulia Groysman, a senior at Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington, has announced her intention to swim at Northwestern University in 2019-20.

“I am beyond excited to be going to an amazing school such as Northwestern! Located near Chicago, not only does it have a breathtaking view and a close-knit campus, but it’s ability to set such high standards makes both athletes and students, go above and beyond to succeed. During my recruiting trip, I felt at home and could easily talk to any teammate on the swim team, whether it be cracking a bad joke or asking about what seniors were planning to do after college. The head coach, Jeremy Kipp, with the help of his assistant coaches, has set a goal that fit right in with mine, and when I heard how they were going to achieve that goal, there was no way I could pass up such an opportunity. It has been a rough and stressful journey but I’m ecstatic with my choice! Thank you friends and family and Go Wildcats!!”

Groysman swims year-round with Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club. Primarily a freestyler, she won the 200 free and was runner-up in the 500 free in her junior season at Newport; last weekend she finished 2nd in the 500 and 3rd in the 200. In club swimming, she was 9th in the 800 free, 16th in the 400 free, and 26th in the 1500 free at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals, picking up PBs in the 400/800 and the 100 back leading off the SMAC medley relay.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.25

500 free – 4:49.54

50 back – 25.78

100 back – 56.07

100 fly – 55.59

200 fly – 2:01.71

Ally Larson, Emma Lepisova, and Lizzy Follmer have also verbally committed to the Northwestern class of 2023.