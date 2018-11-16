2018 Florida HS 1A Roundup: Regional Highlights & State Qualifiers

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2018 state meet series is in full swing, with the Class 1A regional meets now complete. The top 24 swimmers from the combined regions will move on to the Class 1A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, November 16th.

Below are the links you need to view regional meet results and state qualifiers, as well as a list of regional champions and a few highlights from the meets.

Results for all district and regional meets

State meet selection sheet

2017 State Series Results

FHSAA CLASS 1A REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Bolles boys, Bolles girls

Region 2: Trinity Prep boys, Trinity Prep girls

Region 3: Berkeley Prep boys, Berkeley Prep girls

Region 4: Saint Andrew’s boys, Pine Crest girls

CLASS 1A REGIONAL MEET HIGHLIGHTS

There were several automatic All-American and All-American consideration times achieved over the regional meets. Below are a few highlights, but all can be found in the full results.

Trinity Christian’s Chade Nersicio notched an AA-A time to win the 50 free in region 4. Her 22.89 was good for gold ahead of Pine Crest’s Rachel Botting, who put up an AA-C time of 23.36. Nercisio swept the sprints in her region, clocking a 50.51 in the 100 free. Also picking up an AA-A time out of region 4 on the girls’ side was Oxbridge Academy’s Jennifer Secrest, who dominated the 200 IM in 2:01.63. Secrest also won the 100 fly in an AA-C time of 54.74.

Saint Andrew’s Shayna Fetes won the 100 breast in region 4 with an AA-C time of 1:03.95. Fetes is the defending state champion in that race. Coming up with a silver medal there was Pine Crest 7th grader Sara Lin (1:05.33).

King’s Academy freshman Joshua Zuchowski picked up an AA-A standard in the 100 back. He matched the standard to the letter, hitting the wall in 49.66 for the region 4 win. Zuchowski was also the regional champion in the 200 IM with his 1:52.61. Another AA-A time came out of region 1 as Bolles’ Paul DeGrado won region 1 with a 55.93 in the 100 breast. DeGrado is the top seed for states in the 200 IM, winning regionals in an AA-C time of 1:51.63, just ahead of Zuchowski in the seeds.

Episcopal’s Cole Crane took a pair of wins in region 1. Most notably, he picked up an AA-A time in the 100 fly, an event in which he was the 2017 runner-up. Crane popped a 48.89 to dominate his region and will be the top seed for states. He also took home a title with an AA-C time in the 50 free, where he’s the defending state champion. Crane’s 20.95 in that race makes him the 2nd seed for states behind Trinity Prep’s Jan Callazo Torres, who won region 2 in an AA-C time of 20.82.