Vazaios: “I’m super glad to be making those mistakes now” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, who went the #1 time in the nation last weekend (1:42.44) at the ACC/Big Ten College Challenge, was the fastest on backstroke (24.93) and 2nd-fastest on breast (29.83) in the field to win the men’s 200 IM in 1:43.02. He went 1-2 with teammate Jacob Molacek, who finished just .07 off his best time from 2015 in 1:43.78.

The top-2 seeds out of prelims, Indiana’s Mohamed Samy (1:44.10) and Vini Lanza (1:44.42) settled for 3rd and 4th tonight, with Samy improving his prelim PB and Lanza posting a season-best.

ASU’s Danny Comforti, who broke 1:46 for the first time this morning in 1:45.61, cracked 1:45 tonight for 4th in 1:44.91 with the field’s top breast leg (29.32).