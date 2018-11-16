Anna Hopkin Hits 50 Free ‘A’ Cut Of 21.64 At Mizzou Invite

2018 MIZZOU INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2018

Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Aquatic Center

Meet Schedule

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile

Women’s 200 Free Relay

Mizzou, 1:28.38 Arkansas, 1:29.21 San Diego State, 1:30.82

The Mizzou women opened the session with a win in the 200 free relay, clocking 1:28.38 to get under the NCAA auto standard of 1:28.61. Annie Ochitwa led them off in 22.20, her fastest swim since March of 2016, and then Haley Hynes (21.88), Megan Keil (22.16) and Sarah Thompson (22.14) all had strong splits the rest of the way.

Arkansas took 2nd in 1:29.21, slipping under the NCAA provisional standard of 1:29.36, with a scintillating second leg from Anna Hopkin in 21.42. Kobie Melton also had a strong lead-off leg for them in 22.67. San Diego State was 3rd in 1:30.82, with their top leg coming from Klara Thormalm (22.37) swimming second.

Men’s 200 Free Relay

Mizzou, 1:18.43 BYU, 1:19.16 Drury, 1:21.12

The Mizzou men won by seven-tenths over BYU, with splits from Luke Mankus (19.96), Mikel Schreuders (19.32), Caleb Hicks (19.70) and Kyle Leach (19.45) for a final time of 1:18.43. They missed the provisional standard by three-tenths.

BYU (1:19.16) had strong opening and closing legs from Payton Sorenson (19.35) and Connor Stirling (19.26), while 3rd-place Drury had their lone sub-20 split come from anchor Caleb Carlson (19.96).

Women’s 500 Free

Arkansas’ Peyton Palsha was the definitive winner in the women’s 500 free, lowering her previous best of 4:43.05 down to 4:41.33.

Courtney Evensen was the runner-up for Mizzou in 4:44.06, taking almost a second off her morning swim, and her freshman teammate Molly Gowans had another big drop for 3rd in 4:45.02. Gowans, a Canadian who hadn’t swum yards until this season, dropped ten seconds from her best time this morning in 4:49.31, and then dropped another four tonight for 3rd overall.

Women’s 100 Fly

After a blazing morning swim of 51.38, Missouri’s Annie Ochitwa followed up with another quick 100 fly swim tonight in 51.56 to earn the win over San Diego State’s Courtney Vincent. Ochitwa’s prelim swim ranked her 3rd in the country.

Vincent had set a best time in the prelims this morning in 52.25, and lowers that a few more one-hundredths down to 52.18 tonight. Hopkin added six-tenths from this morning but was still 3rd in 53.27.

Men’s 100 Fly

Missouri’s Daniel Hein improved on his prelim PB by three-tenths to win the men’s 100 fly, clocking in at 46.18 to out-touch teammate Micah Slaton (46.32).

Daniel Ramirez (Oklahoma-unattached) was 3rd in 46.38, and Mizzou freshman Danny Kovac was 4th in 46.64 after setting a best of 46.46 in the heats.

Men’s 500 Free

Mizzou swept the top-6 spots in the men’s 500 free, with the top-3 all hitting personal bests.

Giovanny Lima won in a time of 4:17.77, lowering his previous best of 4:19.35 from last year’s invite, while freshmen Jack Dahlgren and Jack Dubois also had their fastest swims ever.

Dahlgren had broken his old best by three seconds this morning in 4:19.67, and then took another tenth off tonight in 4:19.56 for 2nd, and Dubois edged past his PB of 4:22.43 from last December in 4:22.17 for 3rd.

Women’s 200 IM

Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren was dominant in winning the women’s 200 IM in 1:56.92, posting her 2nd-fastest swim ever. She swam her best time at this meet last year in 1:56.55.

Her teammate Jennifer King broke 2:00 for the first time in her career for 2nd, clocking 1:59.25. Her previous best also came at the 2017 version of the Mizzou Invite, where she was 2:00.71.

Men’s 200 IM

Nick Alexander further improved his best time in the final of the men’s 200 IM, knocking his prelim 1:43.74 down to 1:43.04. That moves him past Shaine Casas, who went 1:43.06 last night, for the #3 time in the nation. Andreas Vazaios and his 1:42.44 from last weekend leads (he went 1:43.02 tonight), and Caio Pumputis was 1:42.89 tonight at the Georgia Tech Invite. Alexander came into the meet with a best of 1:44.38 from the 2018 SECs.

Senior Alex Walton was 2nd for Mizzou in 1:44.60, .02 slower than prelims, and the freshman Kovac was 3rd in 1:45.43 for a new best time.

Women’s 50 Free

Anna Hopkin of Arkansas dropped the fastest time in the nation to win the women’s 50 free by a full half-second, touching in 21.64 to surpass Ky-lee Perry of NC State’s 21.80 from this morning. Hopkin had been 21.94 this morning which was a new best. At the IU Invite, Louisville’s Mallory Comerford (21.88) topped Perry (22.03) in tonight’s final. Hopkin’s swim also earns her an NCAA ‘A’ cut, surpassing the mark of 21.80.

Haley Hynes, who had that blazing fast 21.8 relay leg early in the session, swam her second PB of the day to take 2nd in 22.18, lowering her prelim 22.42 (which broke her old best from the 2017 NCAAs of 22.55). Her Mizzou teammate Sarah Thompson was 3rd in 22.44, a tenth off her morning swim.

Men’s 50 Free

Luke Mankus of Mizzou came out on top in a very close men’s 50 free final, clocking a time of 19.58 for a season-best and a tie of his 3rd-fastest swim ever. His best came at this meet last year where he was 19.39.

2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishers Mikel Schreuders (19.61), Payton Sorenson (19.66) and Caleb Hicks (19.83) all had small adds from prelims.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Mizzou, 3:33.42 Arkansas, 3:37.76 San Diego State, 3:38.13

Hynes led off the Missouri relay with a 51.80 in the 100 back, putting her under last year’s NCAA invite time (52.54) and her fastest swim outside of an NCAAs or SECs. Lauren Savoy (1:01.36), Ochitwa (51.41) and Thompson (48.85) had strong splits the rest of the way as they won by over four seconds in 3:33.42.

Arkansas was faster on both breast and free, but a lost a combined six seconds to Mizzou on back and fly. Sydney Angell split 1:00.99 for them on breast, and Hopkin finished off her superb session with a 47.44 anchor leg as they finished with a final time of 3:37.76. 3rd place San Diego State had a quick butterfly split from Courtney Vincent (51.99).

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Missouri, 3:05.95 Missouri ‘B’, 3:09.67 BYU, 3:13.09

The Mizzou men put up a very impressive time of 3:05.95 to close out the night in the 400 medley relay, getting them well under the NCAA Auto standard of 3:06.78.

Nick Alexander had another standout swim with a 46.28 lead-off on backstroke, improving his best time by over a second (47.44) and putting him just a tenth outside of what qualified for NCAAs last year (46.14).

Jordan O’Brien was nearly a full second under his flat start best on breast, splitting 51.92, and then Micah Slaton (45.73) and Mikel Schreuders (42.02) finished things off.

Their ‘B’ team took 2nd in 3:09.67, with Daniel Hein hitting an impressive backstroke lead-off for them in 46.36.