Old Dominion Head Coach Carol Withus Resigns after 26 Seasons

Old Dominion head men’s and women’s swimming head coach Carol Withus has resigned from her position after 26 years leading the program. In that time period, she was a 6-time conference coach of the year: 4 times in the CAA, once in Conference USA, and once in the CCSA.

Jess Livey has been named the interim head coach while the school begins a national search for a permanent replacement.

Old Dominion’s men won the 1998 CAA Conference Championship meet under her watch, beating James Madison by 13 points in a thrilling finish. Other highlights of her tenure include sending 8 swimmers to the NCAA Championships, and coaching the most prolific swimmer in CAA history: Mary Kay Bolduc. From 1995-1999, she became the first athlete (male or female) to win 4 CAA Swimmer of the Year honors. In 2016, Reed Matthews narrowly-missed All-America honors when he placed 17th in the 200 fly at the NCAA Championships.

Last season, Old Dominion’s men finished 3rd at the CCSA Conference Championship meet with 698 points. That put them behind Florida Atlantic (796.5) and Incarnate Word (1053.5). The Old Dominion women finished 6th out of 6 teams at the Conference USA Championships.

Withus was one of the nation’s few female head coaches of a men’s or combined program, especially at the Division I level.