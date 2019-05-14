Veteran Jonty Skinner Expected to be Named New Indiana Sprint Coach

On the heels of former Indiana University associate sprint head coach Coley Stickels‘ move to replace Dennis Pursley as the head coach at the University of Alabama, Pursley’s senior associate head coach Jonty Skinner will head to Indiana as a sprint coach, multiple sources tell SwimSwam.

Skinner, 65, is a decorated veteran of the sport with ample head coaching experience of his own. His current stint at Alabama is his third; Skinner joined the program as an assistant coach after graduating in 1977, returned as associate head coach and then head coach in the late ’80s, and held his most recent position since the summer of 2012.

After his first stint with the Tide, Skinner coached the San Jose Aquatics Club to a USA Senior National team championship and five USA Junior National team titles. Under Purley’s watch as director of the USA National team in 1994, Skinner was chosen as Skinner as the inaugural coach of USA Swimming’s Resident National Team, then spent the next eight years as USA Swimming’s director of performance science and technology. From 2009-2012, he worked in a similar capacity for British Swimming.

As a swimmer, the South Africa-native Skinner held the 100 free world record from 1976-1981 and was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1985.

Skinner’s appointment is huge for Indiana, as the program lost three of its assistants this offseason, leaving just head coach Ray Looze, associate head coach Mike Westphal, and diving coach Drew Johansen returning from last year’s staff. Assistant sprint coach Kirk Grand was the first to go, moving to Colorado. Stickels then took the job at Alabama, and Caitlin Hamilton was announced as the new head coach at Illinois State Monday.