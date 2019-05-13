Report: Elizabeth Beisel To Appear On Season 39 of CBS’s Survivor

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will be part of the cast for the 39th season of CBS’s hit reality TV series Survivor, per a report by a media outlet covering the show.

Season 39 wrapped up filming last month in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands according to Inside Survivor, a site that covers the long-running reality TV show and has accurately leaked the casts of all recent seasons. The season should air on CBS next fall.

Currently, Inside Survivor has reported 11 of the 20 cast members, including the 26-year-old Beisel. Beisel competed at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics for Team USA, winning a silver medal in the 400 IM and a bronze medal in the 200 back in London in 2012. She’s also a world champ (400 IM in 2011) and three-time Pan Pacs champ.

Beisel is a fairly high-profile swimmer: she was a U.S. national teamer at age 13 and competed at the World Championships at 14. She was a staple on Team USA’s international rosters from 2007 to 2017, but stopped competing after the 2017 World Championships. Since then, Beisel has dabbled with color commentary for televised swim meets, and she told SwimSwam in February that “swimming hasn’t really ended for me, but competing has.”

All that is to say that the colorful and bubbly Beisel one of the rare swimmers who is pretty likely to be recognized as a celebrity by the rest of her Survivor cast. Season 39 of the hit series will be titled “Island of the Idols,” and will feature two of the game’s most iconic players (‘Boston Rob’ Mariano and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine) returning as “advisers” for the cast of all-new players.

Swimmers have been well-represented in the show’s casting history. Olympian Katrina Radke appeared on season 35, which aired in 2017. Season 27 winner Tyson Apostol was a Division I swimmer at Brigham Young University, swim coach Holly Hoffman was the fourth-place finisher in season 21, and season 19 cast member Jaison Robinson was a former Stanford water polo player.