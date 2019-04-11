Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Video Interview: Elizabeth Beisel on Life Since Retiring & “Adulting”

Most U.S.-based swim fans are accustomed to hearing Rowdy Gaines’ voice as they watch major national and international swim meets, and though Rowdy still remains highly active in this arena, he is not the only retired mega-star broadcasting swimming. At the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in February, three-time Olympian and former NCAA superstar Elizabeth Beisel was both behind the mic and in front of the cameras as a member of the ACC Network.

During the meet, SwimSwam had a chance to catch up with Beisel about her life since swimming. In short, she’s been busy. Since hanging up the goggles, Beisel has taken on other projects which include writing a book and traveling the world, and she also recently became a homeowner.

