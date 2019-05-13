Analyzing 2019 NCAA Transfer Data: What We’ve Seen and What’s in Store

Transfers, perhaps even more so than coaching changes, have been the story of the 2019 NCAA offseason so far. It began before the season even ended, with Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez attempting to join Cal at the height of championship season, only to be deemed ineligible until next season. Things lay relatively low as we saw a few transfers from other top-20 NCAA teams pop up, but then came back in full force when Florida’s SEC champion and multi-time NCAA scorer Maxime Rooney announced he would spend his senior season at Texas.

While there have been more than 10 transfer commitments so far, there are plenty more in store this offseason based entrants into the NCAA transfer database, obtained by SwimSwam. Not all of them will end up going through with the transfer, but we can take a look at some trends based on the 348 entrants so far, through May 10.

Transfers Entrants by Division

Division I men: 107 entered into transfer database.

107 entered into transfer database. Division II men: 50 entered into transfer database, including eight from cut University of Bridgeport program.

50 entered into transfer database, including eight from cut University of Bridgeport program. Division I women: 151 entered into transfer database, including 18 from cut Oregon State University program.

151 entered into transfer database, including 18 from cut Oregon State University program. Division II women: 40 entered into transfer database.

Transfers Entrants by Gender

157 men

191 women

Transfer Entrants by Month

October 2018: 22 – the earliest database entries are from October 15.

22 – the earliest database entries are from October 15. November 2018: 21

21 December 2018: 26

26 January 2019: 38

38 February 2019: 51

51 March 2019: 91 – both OSU and Bridgeport announced program cuts in March.

91 – both OSU and Bridgeport announced program cuts in March. April 2019: 83

83 May 2019: 16

Transfers Entrants by School