Analyzing 2019 NCAA Transfer Data: What We’ve Seen and What’s in Store

Transfers, perhaps even more so than coaching changes, have been the story of the 2019 NCAA offseason so far. It began before the season even ended, with Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez attempting to join Cal at the height of championship season, only to be deemed ineligible until next season. Things lay relatively low as we saw a few transfers from other top-20 NCAA teams pop up, but then came back in full force when Florida’s SEC champion and multi-time NCAA scorer Maxime Rooney announced he would spend his senior season at Texas.
While there have been more than 10 transfer commitments so far, there are plenty more in store this offseason based entrants into the NCAA transfer database, obtained by SwimSwam. Not all of them will end up going through with the transfer, but we can take a look at some trends based on the 348 entrants so far, through May 10.
Transfers Entrants by Division
- Division I men: 107 entered into transfer database.
- Division II men: 50 entered into transfer database, including eight from cut University of Bridgeport program.
- Division I women: 151 entered into transfer database, including 18 from cut Oregon State University program.
- Division II women: 40 entered into transfer database.
Transfers Entrants by Gender
- 157 men
- 191 women
Transfer Entrants by Month
- October 2018: 22 – the earliest database entries are from October 15.
- November 2018: 21
- December 2018: 26
- January 2019: 38
- February 2019: 51
- March 2019: 91 – both OSU and Bridgeport announced program cuts in March.
- April 2019: 83
- May 2019: 16
Transfers Entrants by School
|School
|
Transfer database entrants
|Oregon State University (W)
|
18 (program cut)
|Saint Peter’s University
|
11 (9 men, 2 women – the school tells us there’s been no change to the program)
|Drury University
|
11 (9 men, 2 women)
|University of Bridgeport (M)
|
11 (men’s program cut)
|University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
|
10 (tuition waivers cut)
|Fresno Pacific University
|
9 (4 men, 5 women)
|University of the Pacific
|
7 (5 men, 2 women)
|Arizona State University
|
6 (4 men, 2 women)
|Cleveland State University
|5
|University of Wyoming
|5
|Brigham Young University
|4
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|4
|North Carolina State University
|4
|University of Florida
|4
|University of Georgia
|4
|University of Pittsburgh
|4
|University of Utah
|4
|Davis & Elkins College
|4
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|4
|Oklahoma Christian University
|4
|William Jewell College
|4
|Georgia Southern University
|4
|Canisius College
|3
|Florida State University
|3
|Grand Canyon University
|3
|Manhattan College
|3
|Miami University (Ohio)
|3
|Niagara University
|3
|Old Dominion University
|3
|Rider University
|3
|St. Bonaventure University
|3
|Texas Christian University
|3
|University of California, Berkeley
|3
|University of Cincinnati
|3
|University of Illinois at Chicago
|3
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|3
|University of South Carolina, Columbia
|3
|University of South Dakota
|3
|Notre Dame College (Ohio)
|3
|Nova Southeastern University
|3
|Queens University of Charlotte
|3
|University of Indianapolis
|3
|University of Tampa
|3
|Wingate University
|3
|Tulane University
|3
|California University of Pennsylvania
|3
|Carson-Newman University
|3
|Auburn University
|2
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
|2
|Marist College
|2
|Missouri State University
|2
|University of Connecticut
|2
|University of Evansville
|2
|University of Iowa
|2
|University of Louisville
|2
|University of Missouri, Columbia
|2
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|2
|Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
|2
|Colorado Mesa University
|2
|Wayne State University (Michigan)
|2
|West Virginia Wesleyan College
|2
|Boise State University
|2
|Bowling Green State University
|2
|Bucknell University
|2
|California State University, Bakersfield
|2
|California State University, Fresno
|2
|East Carolina University
|2
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|2
|Indiana State University
|2
|University at Buffalo, the State University of New York
|2
|University of California, Los Angeles
|2
|University of Kentucky
|2
|University of Miami (Florida)
|2
|University of New Mexico
|2
|University of San Diego
|2
|University of Toledo
|2
|University of Vermont
|2
|West Virginia University
|2
|McKendree University
|2
|American University
|1
|Binghamton University
|1
|Drexel University
|1
|Fordham University
|1
|Gardner-Webb University
|1
|Louisiana State University
|1
|Loyola University Maryland
|1
|Providence College
|1
|South Dakota State University
|1
|Southern Illinois University at Carbondale
|1
|Southern Methodist University
|1
|The Ohio State University
|1
|University of Arizona
|1
|University of Denver
|1
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst
|1
|University of Michigan
|1
|University of North Carolina Wilmington
|1
|University of Pennsylvania
|1
|University of the Incarnate Word
|1
|University of Virginia
|1
|Virginia Military Institute
|1
|Western Illinois University
|1
|Xavier University
|1
|Yale University
|1
|Bellarmine University
|1
|Grand Valley State University
|1
|Lindenwood University
|1
|West Chester University of Pennsylvania
|1
|Boston University
|1
|Butler University
|1
|California Polytechnic State University
|1
|Central Connecticut State University
|1
|Eastern Illinois University
|1
|Florida Atlantic University
|1
|George Mason University
|1
|Illinois State University
|1
|Iona College
|1
|Iowa State University
|1
|Lafayette College
|1
|New Mexico State University
|1
|Pennsylvania State University
|1
|Purdue University
|1
|Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania)
|1
|San Jose State University
|1
|Seton Hall University
|1
|St. Francis College Brooklyn
|1
|Stony Brook University
|1
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|1
|University of Houston
|1
|University of Maine, Orono
|1
|University of Nebraska Omaha
|1
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|1
|University of New Hampshire
|1
|University of Northern Colorado
|1
|University of Northern Iowa
|1
|University of Notre Dame
|1
|University of Southern California
|1
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|1
|University of Texas at Austin
|1
|Vanderbilt University
|1
|Youngstown State University
|1
|Alderson Broaddus University
|1
|Catawba College
|1
|Millersville University of Pennsylvania
|1
|University of Findlay
|1
|University of Mary
|1
|University of North Carolina at Pembroke
|1
|University of Sioux Falls
|1
In the top section, it is Oregon State University and not University of Oregon. 🙂
4 or less doesn’t seem like its that significant especially when its both men and women programs.
You’ve said the transfer portal is private and not everyone has access to it.
How do you all have access to it? Just curious.