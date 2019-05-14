Futures Champion Anna Freed Verbally Commits to Indiana (2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Freed of Bradenton Christian School and the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team in Florida has verbally committed to Indiana University. She is currently a high school junior and will join the Hoosiers in the fall of 2020.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Indiana University! I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all the support and love that helped me be prepared for this opportunity! I feel so blessed to be a part of the Hoosier family! Go Hoosiers!!”

Freed is a wildly-versatile swimmer who could contribute to the Hoosiers in as many as 7-or-8 events.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.02

100 free – 52.04

200 free – 1:51.74

100 back – 55.37

200 back – 1:58.46

100 fly – 55.85

200 fly – 2:00.84

200 IM – 2:01.91

400 IM – 4:17.33

Her specialties are in the backstroke races, which was Indiana’s weakest discipline last season. They scored 29 points in the 100 back and 0 points in the 200 back at the Big Ten Championships (where they were team champions). To make matters worse, the Hoosiers’ top 100 backstroker, freshman Morgan Scott, responsible for 25 of those points, is transferring.

The Hoosiers are bringing in a few backstrokers in their 2019 recruiting class, though. That includes Cora Dupre, who has exploded in the last few months, improving her best time in the 200 back by more than 5 seconds to a 1:54.8.

Freed’s best time would have made the C-Final at last year’s Big Ten Championships in the 200 back and 400 IM.

She finished 2nd in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 IM at the 2018 Florida High School 1A State Championship meet (small school). She was also 2nd in the 100 back as a sophomore in 2017. Also in 2017, she was a Futures Champion in the 100 back in long course.

Highlighting her versatility, Freed has Winter Junior Championships time standards in 8 events in short course yards.

