Walsh’s World Record Onslaught Gives Her $187K In Earnings Through Four Days of SC Worlds

2024 Short Course World Championships

Gretchen Walsh has been taking World Aquatics to the cleaners over the first four days of the Short Course World Championships in Budapest, racking up gold medals and world records to earn a staggering amount of prize money.

Sitting with $66,250 in earnings after Day 2, Walsh eclipsed the $100,000 barrier on Thursday and then ran the tab all the way up to a stunning $187,916.67 after a dominant performance on Friday.

Walsh broke three world records on the day, setting a new mark in the prelims of the women’s 100 fly (53.24) and then doubling up during the evening session, setting new records in the women’s 100 fly semis (52.87) and the 100 IM final (55.11).

Those three records alone gave her $75,000 in winnings on the day, and add that to the $10,000 she picked up for winning gold in the 100 IM.

Overall, the 21-year-old has broken six individual world records, one relay world record, and won four gold medals through four nights of racing in Budapest.

Walsh’s World Records Swims At SC Worlds

  • Women’s 50 fly (prelims) –24.02
  • Women’s 50 fly (semis) – 23.94
  • Women’s 4×100 free relay (final) – USA, 3:25.01
  • Women’s 100 IM (semis) – 55.71
  • Women’s 100 fly (prelims) – 53.24
  • Women’s 100 fly (semis) – 52.87
  • Women’s 100 IM (final) – 55.11

Her American teammate and Virginia training partner Kate Douglass has also eclipsed the $100,000 barrier, now sitting with $102,916.67 in winnings after adding to her total with a gold medal and new world record in the women’s 200 breast on Friday.

Douglass also picked up the $10,000 Double Crown bonus in the 200 breast, having won it all three stops of the World Cup and now claiming the SC world title.

The other swimmers who have earned Double Crowns thus far are Noe Ponti (men’s 50 fly), Regan Smith (women’s 100 back) and Tang Qianting (women’s 100 breast).

After winning the men’s 100 IM on Friday, Ponti now ranks third on the money list with $80,000, while Smith broke the world record in the final of the women’s 50 back to bring her total up to $64,000.

Not in action on Friday was Canadian Summer McIntosh, who ranks fourth in prize money thus far after breaking world records in the women’s 400 free and 200 fly and winning gold in both.

Prize Money Earnings Through Day 4 – Top 5

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) – $187,916.67
  2. Kate Douglass (USA) – $102,916.67
  3. Noe Ponti (SUI) – $80,000
  4. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – $71,116.67
  5. Regan Smith (USA) – $64,000

Moving into sixth on the money list on Friday was American Luke Hobson, who broke the world record in the men’s 200 free leading off the 4×200 free relay, and then the American team ended up demolishing the world record in the relay to give him a cool $32,916.67 in one swim.

A total of $1,795,000 has been awarded thus far.

Notes:

  1. NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher.
  2. We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Credit to Barry Revzin for running the numbers

FULL PRIZE MONEY RANKINGS – THROUGH DAY 4

Last First Club Nation Gender Money WR Double Crown Total
WALSH Gretchen United States USA F 31666.67 156250 0 187916.67
DOUGLASS Kate United States USA F 36666.67 56250 10000 102916.67
PONTI Noè Switzerland SUI M 20000 50000 10000 80000
MCINTOSH Summer Canada CAN F 21166.67 50000 0 71166.67
SMITH Regan United States USA F 29000 25000 10000 64000
HOBSON Luke United States USA M 3666.67 37500 0 41166.67
BERKOFF Katharine United States USA F 18666.67 6250 0 24916.67
WALSH Alex United States USA F 17666.67 6250 0 23916.67
SMITH Kieran United States USA M 11166.67 12500 0 23666.67
GASTALDELLO Beryl France FRA F 23000 0 0 23000
GOSE Isabel Germany GER F 23000 0 0 23000
HARVEY Mary-Sophie Canada CAN F 21500 0 0 21500
LIFINTSEV Miron Neutral Athletes B AQU M 21428.57 0 0 21428.57
FOSTER Carson United States USA M 15166.67 6250 0 21416.67
KHARUN Ilya Canada CAN M 21333.33 0 0 21333.33
PALLISTER Lani Australia AUS F 20733.33 0 0 20733.33
TANG Qianting China CHN F 10000 0 10000 20000
MADDEN Paige United States USA F 13666.67 6250 0 19916.67
CASAS Shaine United States USA M 12666.67 6250 0 18916.67
ALEXY Jack United States USA M 12000 6250 0 18250
WILM Ingrid Canada CAN F 17500 0 0 17500
PRIGODA Kirill Neutral Athletes B AQU M 17428.57 0 0 17428.57
RAZZETTI Alberto Italy ITA M 17166.67 0 0 17166.67
MEDER Rebecca South Africa RSA F 17000 0 0 17000
COLL MARTI Carles Spain ESP M 15000 0 0 15000
SHACKELL Alex United States USA F 8666.67 6250 0 14916.67
GRIMES Katie United States USA F 8666.67 6250 0 14916.67
GUILIANO Chris United States USA M 8000 6250 0 14250
KOS Hubert Hungary HUN M 14000 0 0 14000
SAMUSENKO Pavel Neutral Athletes B AQU M 13485.71 0 0 13485.71
STOKOWSKI Kacper Poland POL M 13400 0 0 13400
MASSE Kylie Canada CAN F 13000 0 0 13000
QUADARELLA Simona Italy ITA F 13000 0 0 13000
CHIKUNOVA Evgeniia Neutral Athletes B AQU F 13000 0 0 13000
JAOUADI Ahmed Tunisia TUN M 13000 0 0 13000
WEINSTEIN Claire United States USA F 6666.67 6250 0 12916.67
COOPER Isaac Australia AUS M 12000 0 0 12000
ZMUSHKA Alina Neutral Athletes A AQU F 12000 0 0 12000
WINNINGTON Elijah Australia AUS M 11600 0 0 11600
KNOX Finlay Canada CAN M 10333.33 0 0 10333.33
GIELE Tessa Netherlands NED F 10250 0 0 10250
QIN Haiyang China CHN M 10000 0 0 10000
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia France FRA F 10000 0 0 10000
ZHIGALOV Aleksandr Neutral Athletes B AQU M 10000 0 0 10000
SURKOVA Arina Neutral Athletes B AQU F 9485.71 0 0 9485.71
PERKINS Alexandria Australia AUS F 9333.33 0 0 9333.33
SANTOS Guilherme Brazil BRA M 9250 0 0 9250
WELLBROCK Florian Germany GER M 9200 0 0 9200
ANDERSON Iona Australia AUS F 9000 0 0 9000
SHYMANOVICH Ilya Neutral Athletes A AQU M 9000 0 0 9000
KLEPIKOVA Daria Neutral Athletes B AQU F 8828.57 0 0 8828.57
JULIAN Trenton United States USA M 8666.67 0 0 8666.67
COX Jillian United States USA F 8666.67 0 0 8666.67
KORSTANJE Nyls Netherlands NED M 8500 0 0 8500
DEKKERS Elizabeth Australia AUS F 8400 0 0 8400
CURTIS Sara Italy ITA F 8083.33 0 0 8083.33
REITSHAMMER Bernhard Austria AUT M 8000 0 0 8000
KING Lilly United States USA F 8000 0 0 8000
CORBEAU Caspar Netherlands NED M 7750 0 0 7750
DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands NED F 7500 0 0 7500
MINAKOV Andrei Neutral Athletes B AQU M 7200 0 0 7200
KORNEV Egor Neutral Athletes B AQU M 7057.14 0 0 7057.14
PUMPUTIS Caio Brazil BRA M 7000 0 0 7000
CROOKS Jordan Cayman Islands CAY M 7000 0 0 7000
JEFIMOVA Eneli Estonia EST F 7000 0 0 7000
WOOD Abbie Great Britain GBR F 7000 0 0 7000
RYAN Shane Ireland IRL M 7000 0 0 7000
MIRESSI Alessandro Italy ITA M 7000 0 0 7000
FUKASAWA Yamato Japan JPN M 7000 0 0 7000
CHMIELEWSKI Krzysztof Poland POL M 7000 0 0 7000
TUNCELLI Kuzey Türkiye TUR M 7000 0 0 7000
ANDREW Michael United States USA M 7000 0 0 7000
HAUGHEY Siobhan Hong Kong, China HKG F 6750 0 0 6750
SCHLICHT David Australia AUS M 6600 0 0 6600
HENVEAUX Lucas Pierre A. Belgium BEL M 6000 0 0 6000
JOLY Damien France FRA M 6000 0 0 6000
SÁRKÁNY Zalán Hungary HUN M 6000 0 0 6000
SZABO Szebasztian Hungary HUN M 6000 0 0 6000
PETRASHOV Denis Kyrgyzstan KGZ M 6000 0 0 6000
SAKA Berke Türkiye TUR M 6000 0 0 6000
TANIGUCHI Taku Japan JPN M 5750 0 0 5750
WASICK Katarzyna Poland POL F 5750 0 0 5750
NEALE Leah Australia AUS F 5733.33 0 0 5733.33
KRITZINGER Tiana Australia AUS F 5000 0 0 5000
TIERNEY Blake Canada CAN M 5000 0 0 5000
CHEN Luying China CHN F 5000 0 0 5000
KNEDLA Miroslav Czechia CZE M 5000 0 0 5000
FUCHS Roman France FRA M 5000 0 0 5000
PIGREE Analia France FRA F 5000 0 0 5000
EVANS Angharad Great Britain GBR F 5000 0 0 5000
SCHWARZ Sven Germany GER M 5000 0 0 5000
WALSHE Ellen Ireland IRL F 5000 0 0 5000
BUSA Michele Italy ITA M 5000 0 0 5000
SHKURDAI Anastasiya Neutral Athletes A AQU F 5000 0 0 5000
POUCH AJ United States USA M 5000 0 0 5000
MORA Lorenzo Italy ITA M 4833.33 0 0 4833.33
JANSEN Milla Australia AUS F 4733.33 0 0 4733.33
TROFIMOVA Daria Neutral Athletes B AQU F 4685.71 0 0 4685.71
BORODIN Ilia Neutral Athletes B AQU M 4666.67 0 0 4666.67
YONG Joshua Australia AUS M 4000 0 0 4000
GRANT Bella Australia AUS F 4000 0 0 4000
JOHNSON Moesha Australia AUS F 4000 0 0 4000
GIGLER Heiko Austria AUT M 4000 0 0 4000
HORSKA Kristyna Czechia CZE F 4000 0 0 4000
ZIRK Kregor Estonia EST M 4000 0 0 4000
GROUSSET Maxime France FRA M 4000 0 0 4000
HENIQUE Melanie France FRA F 4000 0 0 4000
DEPLANO Leonardo Italy ITA M 4000 0 0 4000
DE TULLIO Luca Italy ITA M 4000 0 0 4000
ZAZZERI Lorenzo Italy ITA M 4000 0 0 4000
PEKARSKI Grigori Neutral Athletes A AQU M 4000 0 0 4000
HANSSON Louise Sweden SWE F 3800 0 0 3800
VIBERTI Ludovico Italy ITA M 3333.33 0 0 3333.33
BACON Phoebe United States USA F 3333.33 0 0 3333.33
PRICE Lily Australia AUS F 3333.33 0 0 3333.33
DIAKOVA Sofia Neutral Athletes B AQU F 3200 0 0 3200
PICKREM Sydney Canada CAN F 3166.67 0 0 3166.67
FRIGO Manuel Italy ITA M 3166.67 0 0 3166.67
SIERADZKI Kamil Poland POL M 3150 0 0 3150
LUDWICZAK Piotr Poland POL M 3150 0 0 3150
ALBIERO Nicolas Brazil BRA M 3000 0 0 3000
PETKOVA Diana Bulgaria BUL F 3000 0 0 3000
RYBAK-ANDERSEN Clara Denmark DEN F 3000 0 0 3000
BACH Helena Denmark DEN F 3000 0 0 3000
WEILER SASTRE Carmen Spain ESP F 3000 0 0 3000
CARRASCO Emma Spain ESP F 3000 0 0 3000
ANDERSON Freya Great Britain GBR F 3000 0 0 3000
BLOCKSIDGE Amelie Great Britain GBR F 3000 0 0 3000
KESELY Ajna Hungary HUN F 3000 0 0 3000
MARTYNYCHEV Kirill Neutral Athletes B AQU M 3000 0 0 3000
TEONG Tzen Wei Singapore SGP M 3000 0 0 3000
DI PIETRO Silvia Italy ITA F 2833.33 0 0 2833.33
UGRAI Panna Hungary HUN F 2750 0 0 2750
PÁDÁR Nikolett Hungary HUN F 2750 0 0 2750
ABRAHAM Lilla Minna Hungary HUN F 2750 0 0 2750
ZHAVORONKOV Dmitrii Neutral Athletes B AQU M 2723.81 0 0 2723.81
OLEKSIAK Penny Canada CAN F 2500 0 0 2500
MORINI Sofia Italy ITA F 2500 0 0 2500
STEPANOVA Milana Neutral Athletes B AQU F 2400 0 0 2400
HARRIS Meg Australia AUS F 2333.33 0 0 2333.33
DE CELIS MONTALBAN Sergio Spain ESP M 2250 0 0 2250
DOMINGUEZ Luis Spain ESP M 2250 0 0 2250
PEREZ-GODOY BRAGELI Miguel Spain ESP M 2250 0 0 2250
CAMPOS BEAS Nacho Spain ESP M 2250 0 0 2250
SOMMERVILLE Edward Australia AUS M 2100 0 0 2100
TURNER Harrison Australia AUS M 2100 0 0 2100
GIULIANI Maximillian Australia AUS M 2100 0 0 2100
TARANTINO Chiara Italy ITA F 2083.33 0 0 2083.33
GAIFUTDINOVA Alina Neutral Athletes B AQU F 2057.14 0 0 2057.14
DIZOTTI Beatriz Brazil BRA F 2000 0 0 2000
MITSIN Petar Petrov Bulgaria BUL M 2000 0 0 2000
LAHTINEN Laura Finland FIN F 2000 0 0 2000
KUSCH Marius Germany GER M 2000 0 0 2000
MARTON Richard Hungary HUN M 2000 0 0 2000
MOLNÁR Dóra Hungary HUN F 2000 0 0 2000
SETO Daiya Japan JPN M 2000 0 0 2000
NAVIKONIS Tomas Lithuania LTU M 2000 0 0 2000
TETEREVKOVA Kotryna Lithuania LTU F 2000 0 0 2000
VAN RENEN Ruard South Africa RSA M 2000 0 0 2000
GAN Ching Hwee Singapore SGP F 2000 0 0 2000
BOLLIN Thierry Switzerland SUI M 2000 0 0 2000
POTOCKÁ Tamara Slovakia SVK F 2000 0 0 2000
SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr Neutral Athletes B AQU M 1866.67 0 0 1866.67
JUNEVIK Sara Sweden SWE F 1800 0 0 1800
FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia Poland POL F 1750 0 0 1750
MATHESON Daniel United States USA M 1666.67 0 0 1666.67
BOGNAR Lilla United States USA F 1666.67 0 0 1666.67
TEMPLE Matthew Australia AUS M 1500 0 0 1500
MAIER Nicole Germany GER F 1500 0 0 1500
SCHULZE Nele Germany GER F 1500 0 0 1500
VERHOEVEN Thomas Netherlands NED M 1500 0 0 1500
VAN WIJK Milou Netherlands NED F 1500 0 0 1500
KOSTIN Oleg Neutral Athletes B AQU M 1428.57 0 0 1428.57
KINDER Tara Australia AUS F 1400 0 0 1400
MASIUK Ksawery Poland POL M 1400 0 0 1400
MAJERSKI Jakub Poland POL M 1400 0 0 1400
KISIL Yuri Canada CAN M 1333.33 0 0 1333.33
FERREIRA Marco Antonio Brazil BRA M 1250 0 0 1250
ALVES Kaique Brazil BRA M 1250 0 0 1250
COELHO SANTOS Leonardo Brazil BRA M 1250 0 0 1250
D’INNOCENZO Giulia Italy ITA F 1250 0 0 1250
MENICUCCI Emma Virginia Italy ITA F 1250 0 0 1250
BIAGIOTTI Matilde Italy ITA F 1250 0 0 1250
MASCOLO Anna Chiara Italy ITA F 1250 0 0 1250
WINKLER Kaii Germany GER M 1200 0 0 1200
MIROSLAW Rafael Germany GER M 1200 0 0 1200
BÜSSING Cedric Germany GER M 1200 0 0 1200
SORGIUS Timo Germany GER M 1200 0 0 1200
MISHARINA Kseniia Neutral Athletes B AQU F 1200 0 0 1200
LEPAGE Alexanne Canada CAN F 1166.67 0 0 1166.67
RAGAINI Alessandro Italy ITA M 1166.67 0 0 1166.67
D’AMBROSIO Carlos Italy ITA M 1166.67 0 0 1166.67
MEGLI Filippo Italy ITA M 1166.67 0 0 1166.67
DALLA COSTA Davide Italy ITA M 1166.67 0 0 1166.67
MROZINSKI Julia Germany GER F 1000 0 0 1000
DUSA Matej Slovakia SVK M 1000 0 0 1000
TIŠŤAN Tibor Slovakia SVK M 1000 0 0 1000
IVAN Teresa Slovakia SVK F 1000 0 0 1000
SLUSNA Lillian Slovakia SVK F 1000 0 0 1000
KERTES Daniel Sweden SWE M 1000 0 0 1000
PERSSON Elias Sweden SWE M 1000 0 0 1000
SHEVLIAKOV Roman Neutral Athletes B AQU M 857.14 0 0 857.14
CERASUOLO Simone Italy ITA M 833.33 0 0 833.33
AASTEDT Sofia Sweden SWE F 800 0 0 800
BERGMAN Hanna Sweden SWE F 800 0 0 800
THORMALM Klara Sweden SWE F 800 0 0 800
LIU Wudi China CHN M 750 0 0 750
TAO Guannan China CHN M 750 0 0 750
XU Yizhou China CHN M 750 0 0 750
HE Yubo China CHN M 750 0 0 750
GONG Zhenqi China CHN F 750 0 0 750
LIU Shuhan China CHN F 750 0 0 750
ZHANG Jingyan China CHN F 750 0 0 750
KONG Yaqi China CHN F 750 0 0 750
HRIBAR Jere Croatia CRO M 750 0 0 750
MILJENIC Nikola Croatia CRO M 750 0 0 750
NENADIC Vlaho Croatia CRO M 750 0 0 750
DRAGOJA Toni Croatia CRO M 750 0 0 750
KOO Ralph Yat Ho Hong Kong, China HKG M 750 0 0 750
HO Ian Yentou Hong Kong, China HKG M 750 0 0 750
LI Sum Yiu Hong Kong, China HKG F 750 0 0 750
SENANSZKY Petra Hungary HUN F 750 0 0 750
SEKI Kaiya Japan JPN M 750 0 0 750
HIRAI Mizuki Japan JPN F 750 0 0 750
JINNO Yume Japan JPN F 750 0 0 750
AKIMOV Roman Neutral Athletes B AQU M 666.67 0 0 666.67
SUDAREV Aleksei Neutral Athletes B AQU M 666.67 0 0 666.67
LUZIN Savelii Neutral Athletes B AQU M 666.67 0 0 666.67
CELIDONIO Fernanda Brazil BRA F 500 0 0 500
RONCATTO Gabrielle Brazil BRA F 500 0 0 500
DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA Maria Fernanda Brazil BRA F 500 0 0 500
FASSINA ROMÃO Letícia Brazil BRA F 500 0 0 500
HOLT Nina Germany GER F 500 0 0 500
JAZY Nina Germany GER F 500 0 0 500
IMAFUKU Kazushi Japan JPN M 500 0 0 500
YANAGAWA Daiki Japan JPN M 500 0 0 500
MURASA Tatsuya Japan JPN M 500 0 0 500
TABUCHI Kaito Japan JPN M 500 0 0 500
LASKERUD Bjoernar Norway NOR M 500 0 0 500
LIA Nicholas Norway NOR M 500 0 0 500
ORITSLAND Hedda Norway NOR F 500 0 0 500
MOEN Mari Norway NOR F 500 0 0 500
DE GROOT Koen Netherlands NED M 250 0 0 250
TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands NED F 250 0 0 250

