Gretchen Walsh Destroys 100 fly World Record in 53.24

Once again, Gretchen Walsh.

For the fourth time individually and fifth time overall this week, the 21-year-old has shattered a world record. This time it was the 100 fly on the chopping block. Walsh became the first woman under 54, clocking an egregious 53.24.

This undercuts the old world record, set by Maggie Mac Neil at the 2022 World Championships (54.05), by .81. This is a 1.5% time cut in her first time officially swimming the event in SCM.

Split Comparisons

Walsh, 2024 Worlds Prelims Macneil, 2022 Worlds Finals 24.55 25.78 53.24(28.69) 54.05(28.27)

Walsh used her signature front-end speed to reset the record, going out in a jaw-dropping 24.55. This split would have landed her a bronze medal in the individual 50 fly two nights ago, behind only herself (24.01) and Beryl Gastadello (24.43). The split would also put her in 7th in all-time 50 fly performers with herself also at #1 (23.94).

All-Time Performers, Women’s SCM 100 fly

Gretchen Walsh , USA – 53.24 (2024) Maggie Mac Neil , CAN – 54.05 (2022) Kelsi Dahlia, USA – 54.59 (2021) Sarah Sjostrom, SWE – 54.61 (2014) Torri Huske, USA – 54.75 (2022) Louise Hansson, SWE – 54.87 (2022) Diane Bui Duyet, FRA – 55.05 (2009) Jeanette Ottesen, DEN – 55.10 (2015) Katinka Hosszu, HUN – 55.12 (2016) Ling Yu, CHN – 55.25 (2014)

With this swim, Walsh completes the fastest-ever trinity in the 100 fly. She already holds the long course world record (55.18) and the fastest time ever in yards (47.35).

She will presumably have two more chances at lowering the record in the semifinals tonight and the finals tomorrow night.