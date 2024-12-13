Regan Smith About Sharing The Podium With The Male Event: “With My Friend Hubert Kos Was Fun”

Regan Smith speaks after the victory ceremony of the 200 fly in Budapest where she took the silver adding a new medal to her incredible career. That was Smith’s second individual podium this week after the gold in the 100 backstroke and both times she shared it with the male field, after World Aquatics decided to double some ceremonies.

“I really like it. I think it’s a fun thing and it’s different. I feel like at the Olympics I wouldn’t want to do something like that, but I think here it’s fun. It changes things up a little bit. And in the 100 backstroke, for example, one of my best friends is Hubert Kos, and I train with him every day at home (in Austin). And so getting to be next to him on the podium last night was really fun. Got to chit-chat with him. So it’s just fun to see some different faces. It saves some time too.”

About saving time, actually during these days of competition many times, it happened that the gold medal was assigned to both male and female athletes who came from the same country, so the anthem was played only once.

Maybe athletes will need some guidance on how to approach the shared podium. We’ve seen some weird moves, like ‘should I shake his/her hand?’ ‘How can I have a proper picture of this moment to share with my nephews one day?’

Regan seems to have her strategy:

“I’ll say like, -well done, good job. -But other than that, this is my side of the podium. This is your side of the podium. I don’t know. It’s fun, it’s new.”