Japan’s Daiya Seto Questionable For Men’s 400 IM In Budapest

2024 Short Course World Championships

The effects of 30-year-old Daiya Seto‘s cracked rib may be catching up to him as the Japanese Olympian told SwimSwam today he is questionable for the men’s 400m IM.

As a refresher, we reported a week ago how ‘during practice on December 1st, Seto cracked a rib on his right side and hadn’t been able to practice.’

Even the act of breathing is notably painful, although Seto said he would try to persevere with painkillers. (News.ntv)

Seto already raced in the 200m IM on day one here in Budapest where the Rio medalist placed 8th in a relatively pedestrian time of 1:54.01. That’s well off the versatile ace’s lifetime best of 1:50.66 or even his season best of 1:51.91 from October’s Japanese Short Course Championships.

Seto told us that his chest was swollen after the 2IM and he is still deciding if he will dive in for the 400m IM.

The longer event represents Seto’s chance to make even more history, aiming to earn his 7th consecutive Short Course World Championships in the event. The race is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, December 14th.

Seto is the reigning world record holder in the SCM edition of the 4IM, having clocked a massive 3:54.81 as a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings at the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) final.