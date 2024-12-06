Bumpy Road Ahead To Potential 7th Consecutive Gold As Daiya Seto Cracks Rib

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off on December 10th from Duna Arena in Budapest.

One potentially electric race to watch, among the many high-octane races, is the men’s 400m IM where 30-year-old Daiya Seto of Japan will aim to earn his 7th consecutive victory in the event.

Seto’s path to gold was partly cleared by way of 4-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand of France pulling out of the meet to rest his body and mind.

However, any advantage Seto may have earned from Marchand’s absence may be offset by the fact the Japanese superstar has been dealing with a cracked rib injury.

‘During practice on December 1st, Seto cracked a rib on his right side and hasn’t been able to practice,’ Japanese media reports. Even the act of breathing is notably painful, although Seto said he will try to persevere with painkillers. (News.ntv)

“It’s a tough road, but I’m going to do what I have to do,” Seto said.

Seto is the reigning world record holder in the SCM edition of the 4IM, having clocked a massive 3:54.81 as a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings at the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) final.

With Marchand opting out of the meet, Seto’s primary rivals will be Italy’s Alberto Razzetti, independent athlete Ilya Borodin, domestic teammate Kaito Tabuchi and Americans Carson Foster and Trenton Julian.