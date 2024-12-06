Virginia Tech Promotes Ryan Hawkins To Head Diving Coach

Courtesy: Hokie Sports

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech swim and dive head coach Sergio Lopez Miro has named Ryan Hawkins, a Virginia Tech graduate and former All-American, as the program’s new head diving coach.

SwimSwam Note: The promotion comes after head diving coach Rio Ramirez left Virginia Tech to join Miami (FL) as an assistant midseason.

Hawkins has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Hokies since 2021. Both men’s and women’s squads have had immense success, with both squads ranked in the Top 25 of the final College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America polls in every season Hawkins has been with the Hokies. The men are currently ranked No. 13.

“Ryan is a great addition to the coaching staff,” Lopez Miro said. “He has been working as a volunteer assistant for years and understands the dynamics of the team. Most importantly, what Ryan brings to the table is the love he has for Virginia Tech. I have watched him coach the last few years and he has done a very good job with our divers. He is very thoughtful, works very hard, is loyal and loves Virginia Tech.”

An excellent diver for the Hokies, Hawkins holds the 3-meter school record with a score of 450.60. Hawkins was a four-time All-American, as well as a three-time Honorable Mention All-American, for the Hokies from 2010-14. He was named the Virginia Tech Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award in 2014.

Hawkins took a fifth-year assistant coach position with the Hokies for the 2014-15 season, before coaching the Fort Lauderdale Diving Team for the 2017-18 season. He also spent three seasons with the Carolina Diving Academy as the 13 and under team manager.

Hawkins was also a volunteer assistant coach at Davidson (2019-21) where he helped with programming for individual athletes and assisted with practices.

He has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Hokies since 2021, collaborating on drills and progressions for water and dryland practices. He also currently serves as the CEO of New River Diving.

Dedicated to success in the classroom as well, Hawkins is a two-time Academic All-American and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture with a minor in industrial design from Virginia Tech in 2015.

“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to lead the Hokie diving team,” Hawkins said. “As a former athlete for coach Ron Piemonte, I take a lot of pride in diving at Virginia Tech. Ron created a special culture here in Blacksburg, coach Rio Ramirez continued to cultivate that culture, and I could not be more excited to follow in their footsteps and help guide future Hokies for years to come. Coach Sergio has built and developed a world-class staff around him, and I am humbled to be a part of it.”

Virginia Tech diving has collected 15 All-American honors throughout program history, as well as 14 Honorable Mention All-Americans. Since joining the ACC, the Hokie divers have garnered 11 individual ACC Championships.