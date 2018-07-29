2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve got 3 events lined up for this tonight at the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. Day 4 finals includes the 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. World Record holder Katie Ledecky set the U.S. Open Record earlier this year in the 400 free. She’ll be chasing that record as the top seed tonight. After breaking the short course American Record in the 500 free, Indiana’s Zane Grothe is the favorite in the men’s 400 free.

The men’s 100s are stacked tonight. The 100 back includes World Record holder and Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, 100 back Olympic champ Matt Grevers, Worlds 50 backstroker Justin Ress, Olympic backstroker Jacob Pebley, and Harvard standout Dean Farris in his first ever long course nationals final. The 100 breast has Olympic medalists Kevin Cordes, Cody Miller, and Josh Prenot in the mix, but Andrew Wilson and Michael Andrew lead the way. Andrew broke the U.S. Open Record in the 50 breast last night and is looking to secure a Pan Pacs spot. He’s still on the bubble after taking 3rd in the 100 fly.

After their 200 back tie, Regan Smith and Kathleen Baker will go head-to-head in the women’s 100 back along with Olympic backstroker Olivia Smoliga and another age group standout, 15-year-old Phoebe Bacon. World Record holder Lilly King will go for a Pan Pacs spot in the 100 breast. She’s the favorite ahead of Olympians Molly Hannis, who swam a best time for top seed, and Micah Sumrall, who won the 200 breast. Olympic silver medalist Katie Meili will also challenge.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 3:59.09
  2. SILVER: Leah Smith– 4:02.21
  3. BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 4:07.21
  4. FOURTH: Kaersten Meitz– 4:07.60

 

14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle was out with the slight lead in the B final, but Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt popped off the 3rd wall to pull ahead. Schmitt held on for the win in 4:08.46, touching just ahead of a hard-charging Katie Drabot (4:08.96). Tuggle was just off her prelims time for 3rd in that heat with a 4:10.62.

MEN’S 400 FREE:

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, 3:40.07, 2009
  • American Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78, 2008
  • Championship Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen, 2008
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

  • World Record: Lilly King, 1:04.13, 2017
  • American Record: Lilly King, 1:04.13, 2017
  • Championship Record: Lilly King, 1:04.95, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

  • World Record: Kylie Masse, 58.10, 2017
  • American Record: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012
  • Championship Record: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

MEN’S 100 BACK:

  • World Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
  • Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:
  4. FOURTH:

 

In This Story

72
Leave a Reply

32 Comment threads
40 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
37 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DresselApologist

I don’t like Lilly’s idea that she and Efimova is the only good rivalry in swimming. Has she not considered Dean Farris versus literally the entire world?

Vote Up33-4Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Maelstrom

Dean could swim the 4×200 all by himself and still win

Vote Up12-3Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Floater

In world record time no less!

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Jump

And apparently backstroke. How did Dean make A-finals of 100 back? Wow.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Steve

He did it breaststroke. Otherwise they would not have held the finals, for it would not have been necessary.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
Ole 99

There can only be a rivalry when both sides have a chance of winning… and the world doesn’t have any chance in this example.

Vote Up14-2Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

idk man Ryan looks fast enough that he might beat the clearly untapered, unshaven Dean in this one. It would be an upset to say the least.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Ole 99

Blasphemy!!!!

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Ole 99

It’s ok, Dean forgives all

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

He has been gracious in forgiving me in the past

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
rsgnsf

anybody know of a video feed that’s real-time (v the 7PM start time on FUBO)?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
rsgnsf

Not that there’s anything wrong with gymnastics…

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Thanks, Olympic Channel, for airing this 1 hour late. Because anyone actually cares about gymnastics.

Vote Up14-3Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!