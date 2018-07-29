2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
We’ve got 3 events lined up for this tonight at the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. Day 4 finals includes the 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. World Record holder Katie Ledecky set the U.S. Open Record earlier this year in the 400 free. She’ll be chasing that record as the top seed tonight. After breaking the short course American Record in the 500 free, Indiana’s Zane Grothe is the favorite in the men’s 400 free.
The men’s 100s are stacked tonight. The 100 back includes World Record holder and Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, 100 back Olympic champ Matt Grevers, Worlds 50 backstroker Justin Ress, Olympic backstroker Jacob Pebley, and Harvard standout Dean Farris in his first ever long course nationals final. The 100 breast has Olympic medalists Kevin Cordes, Cody Miller, and Josh Prenot in the mix, but Andrew Wilson and Michael Andrew lead the way. Andrew broke the U.S. Open Record in the 50 breast last night and is looking to secure a Pan Pacs spot. He’s still on the bubble after taking 3rd in the 100 fly.
After their 200 back tie, Regan Smith and Kathleen Baker will go head-to-head in the women’s 100 back along with Olympic backstroker Olivia Smoliga and another age group standout, 15-year-old Phoebe Bacon. World Record holder Lilly King will go for a Pan Pacs spot in the 100 breast. She’s the favorite ahead of Olympians Molly Hannis, who swam a best time for top seed, and Micah Sumrall, who won the 200 breast. Olympic silver medalist Katie Meili will also challenge.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE:
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, 3:56.46, 2016
- American Record: Katie Ledecky, 3:56.46, 2016
- Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, 3:58.44, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky, 3:57.94, 2018
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 3:59.09
- SILVER: Leah Smith– 4:02.21
- BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 4:07.21
- FOURTH: Kaersten Meitz– 4:07.60
14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle was out with the slight lead in the B final, but Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt popped off the 3rd wall to pull ahead. Schmitt held on for the win in 4:08.46, touching just ahead of a hard-charging Katie Drabot (4:08.96). Tuggle was just off her prelims time for 3rd in that heat with a 4:10.62.
MEN’S 400 FREE:
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, 3:40.07, 2009
- American Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78, 2008
- Championship Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen, 2008
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:
- World Record: Lilly King, 1:04.13, 2017
- American Record: Lilly King, 1:04.13, 2017
- Championship Record: Lilly King, 1:04.95, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 100 BREAST:
- World Record: Adam Peaty, 57.13, 2016
- American Record: Kevin Cordes, 58.64, 2017
- Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 58.74, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Kevin Cordes, 58.74, 2017
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
WOMEN’S 100 BACK:
- World Record: Kylie Masse, 58.10, 2017
- American Record: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012
- Championship Record: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 100 BACK:
- World Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
- American Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
I don’t like Lilly’s idea that she and Efimova is the only good rivalry in swimming. Has she not considered Dean Farris versus literally the entire world?
Dean could swim the 4×200 all by himself and still win
In world record time no less!
And apparently backstroke. How did Dean make A-finals of 100 back? Wow.
He did it breaststroke. Otherwise they would not have held the finals, for it would not have been necessary.
There can only be a rivalry when both sides have a chance of winning… and the world doesn’t have any chance in this example.
idk man Ryan looks fast enough that he might beat the clearly untapered, unshaven Dean in this one. It would be an upset to say the least.
Blasphemy!!!!
It’s ok, Dean forgives all
He has been gracious in forgiving me in the past
anybody know of a video feed that’s real-time (v the 7PM start time on FUBO)?
Not that there’s anything wrong with gymnastics…
Thanks, Olympic Channel, for airing this 1 hour late. Because anyone actually cares about gymnastics.