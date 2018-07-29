Andrew on National Title: “It felt perfect from the beginning” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

World Record: Adam Peaty, 57.13, 2016

American Record: Kevin Cordes , 58.64, 2017

, 58.64, 2017 Championship Record: Kevin Cordes , 58.74, 2017

, 58.74, 2017 U.S. Open Record: Kevin Cordes, 58.74, 2017

He got it done again. Michael Andrew made headlines for his stroke 50 speed last summer, but now he’s officially qualified for the Pan Pacs squad with his win in the 100 breast. Andrew, whose usual M.O. is his front-end speed, came from behind to clip Andrew Wilson (59.43) and Devon Nowicki(59.48) at the finish in 59.38. That was a best by about half a second for Andrew, who was a little bit on the fence for Pan Pacs prior to tonight after taking 3rd in the 100 fly. Last night, he broke the 50 breast U.S. Open Record, which formerly belonged to Olympic champion Adam Peaty. He’s now safely qualified for both Worlds (50 fly, 50 breast) and Pan Pacs. Andrew has had quite a meet, swimming best times in every event thus far.

Wilson should be safe for Pan Pacs, taking 2nd in both the 100 and 200 breast. Devon Nowicki, who made a big breakthrough at this meet, broke 1:00 for the first time after coming close twice this summer. He’s now on the bubble for Pan Pacs.

American Record holder Kevin Cordes was 4th in 59.72, and doesn’t look like he’ll be making the trip to Pan Pacs and in turn, won’t go to 2019 Worlds. Cordes was the 2017 national champion and silver medalist at 2017 Worlds. Likewise, fellow 2016 Olympic 100 breaststroker Cody Miller, who took bronze in Rio, won’t be making Pan Pacs or Worlds as he placed 5th in 59.77. 2o17 Worlds team member Nic Fink is also likely out after taking 4th in the 200 breast and placing 6th here in 1:00.12.