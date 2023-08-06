Goldilocks: Cam McEvoy’s Stroke Rate “Just Right” in his 21.06 50 FR at World Champs

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

For this analysis, I really want to focus on the stroke rates and stroke length, which go hand-in-hand to some degree. Quickly, stroke rate and stroke length are related in that the longer a stroke is, the longer it will take to complete a stroke, as the hand has to follow a longer path to get back to its starting point. Of course, stroke length isn’t the only thing that dictates stroke rate, however, in a 50 free, everyone is going to be utilizing a very fast stroke rate, so length does become a very significant factor.

Now, let’s get down to the details. As you will have noticed in the data above, McEvoy’s stroke rate and stroke length fell right between Jack Alexy and Ben Proud, the other medalists in the event. McEvoy was basically exactly in the middle of Alexy and Proud in terms of stroke rate, with proud having the fastest rate and Alexy, the slowest. Another interesting data point from that graph is that McEvoy was right between Alexy and Proud in terms of his ability to maintain his stroke rate through the 50. McEvoy’s rate only slowed by 0.5 cycles per minute over the back half of the race. Meanwhile, Alexy’s rate slowed by nearly 2 cycles per minute over that stretch, while Proud actually sped his rate up a bit.

Moving on to the stroke length graph, once again, we find McEvoy right in the middle. It doesn’t come as a surprise to see that Proud, the swimmer with the fastest stroke rate, had the shortest stroke of the 3. By the same token, Alexy, the slowest rate of the 3, also had the longest stroke. McEvoy, right in the middle on stroke rate, is between them on length as well.

As we would expect, McEvoy was right between Alexy and Proud in terms of the number of stroke he took as well. McEvoy took 36 strokes in the race, 1 less than Proud’s 37, and 2 more than Alexy’s 34.

What does all this mean? Well, the simplest answer is that McEvoy has found an exceptional balance between his stroke rate and his hold on the water.