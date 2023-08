WATCH: All Of Mollie O’Callaghan’s Swims From the 2023 World Championships

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan had a huge meet at the 2023 World Championships, capturing the World title in the 100 and 200 freestyles, becoming the first women to ever do so. O’Callaghan also set a new World Record in the 200 freestyle, breaking Federica Pelligrini‘s record that had stood since 2009 (aka the supersuit era).

In addition to her individual success, O’Callaghan also helped Australia set new World Records in the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 freestyle relays as well as in the mixed 4×100 free relay.

100 Freestyle

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67

2022 Time to Medal: 52.92

Top 8: