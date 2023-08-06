Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: All of Katie Ledecky’s Swims From the 2023 World Championships

Comments: 1

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky made history while at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. Not only did she win both the 800 and 1500 freestyles, she also was second in the 400 free and helped the US women’s 4×200 free relay to silver as well. She became the all-time leader in individual gold medals at Worlds, as she now has 16 golds. Ledecky’s 800 freestyle win also marked a six-peat in the event. See all of her races here.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
  • Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
  • World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 8:08.08 — Katie Ledecky, United States

Top 8:

  1. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 8:08.87
  2. Li Bingjie (CHN) — 8:13.31
  3. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 8:13.59
  4. Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 8:16.46
  5. Isabel Gose (GER) — 8:17.95
  6. Jillian Cox (USA) — 8:19.73
  7. Lani Pallister (AUS) — 8:21.33
  8. Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 8:28.21

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:28.36 (2014)
  • Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:25.48 (2015)
  • 2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:30.15
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 15:48.96

Top 8:

  1. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 15:26.27
  2. Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 15:43.31
  3. Li Bingjie (CHN) — 15:45.71
  4. Anastasiia Kipichnikova (FRA) — 15:48.53
  5. Lani Pallister (AUS) — 15:49.17
  6. Isabel Gose (GER) — 15:54.58
  7. Beatriz Dizotti (BRA) — 16:03.70
  8. Kate Grimes (USA) — 16:04.21

 

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  1. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 3:55.38 (WORLD RECORD)
  2. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 3:58.73
  3. Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.59
  4. Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 3:59.94
  5. Li Bingjie (CHN) — 4:01.65
  6. Lani Pallister (AUS) — 4:05.17
  7. Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:05.27
  8. Bella Sims (USA) — 4:05.37

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

  • World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)
  • Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 7:44.76

Top 8:

  1. Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus) — 7:37.50 (WORLD RECORD)
  2. United States (Gemmell, Ledecky, Sims, Shackell) — 7:41.38
  3. China (Li, Li, Ai, Liu) — 7:44.40
  4. Great Britain — 7:46.63
  5. Canada — 7:49.98
  6. Netherlands — 7:52.93
  7. Hungary — 7:54.65
  8. Brazil — 7:59.10

1
1 Comment
Dolphinbottle88
9 seconds ago

Y’all put the wrong vid for the 1500. U put her nationals swim, not her WC swim.

