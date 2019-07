Beffato Ceccon,Passano Panziera-Sabbioni-Carraro-Castiglioni-Megli-Quadarella

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Day 2 prelims of the 2019 FINA World Championships features: the women’s and men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500.

Fanny Lecluyse Edges Out Belgian Record In 100 Breast Prelims Fanny Lecluyse broke her own Belgian National Record in the women’s 100 breaststroke, qualifying ninth out of the prelims in 1:07.27.

Dylan Carter Re-Swims 100 Back for 16th Place by .01, Trinidad & Tobago Record Dylan Carter took down his own national record in a solo 100 back re-swim Monday morning at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Adam Peaty chases 56 in the 100 breaststroke. Katie Ledecky and Sun Yang try to defend their titles in the 400 free. 4 x 100 freestyle relays up for grabs.

Nelle Batterie Dei 100 Dorso Sabbioni Subisce Due Volte Il Distacco Del Device Nelle batterie dei 100 metri dorso Simone Sabbioni subisce due volte il distacco del device e deve nuotare la gara da solo

Kathleen Baker Makes It to 100 Back Semis in Her First Race in Four Months World record holder Kathleen Baker easily advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100 back this morning in her first race in four months.

Guilherme Guido Becomes First South American Sub-53 In Men’s 100 Back Guilherme Guido set a new South American Record in the men’s 100 backstroke, clocking a time of 52.95 to lower his old mark of 53.09.