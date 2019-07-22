2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims heat sheets.

Day 2 prelims of the 2019 FINA World Championships feature five events, four of which are headlined by World Record holders, including: Ryan Murphy (USA), 100 backstroke; Kathleen Baker (USA), 100 backstroke; Lilly King (USA), 100 breaststroke; and Katie Ledecky (USA), 1500 freestyle. The men’s 200 freestyle, meanwhile, is absent Paul Biederman (Germany), who set the mark during the super-suited 2009 World Championships at 1:42.00. Nonetheless, the title of fastest-ever is far from a gold-medal guarantee.

For Murphy, the biggest challengers are Xu Jiayu of China and countryman Matt Grevers. Murphy and Grevers are the 2016 and 2012 Olympic gold medalists, respectively, in the 100 back, though Xu bested them both for gold at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. Baker, meanwhile, must overcome Canadian Kylie Masse, the former World Record holder in the 100 backstroke and fastest in the world this year. Team USA’s Olivia Smoliga has also been looking dangerous, and youngsters Taylor Ruck (Canada) and Kaylee McKeown (Australia) can’t be counted out either.

Lilly King has been the world’s foremost female sprint breaststroke specialist since 2016, though Yulia Efimova from Russia has never lingered far behind King in the 100. Though a 200 specialist, Efimova remains the 3rd-fastest performer all-time behind King and former-World Record holder/2012 Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte.

The women’s 1500 freestyle is Katie Ledecky‘s race to lose, though that’s also what most swim fans (at least in the United States) thought about the 400, which she lost to Australian Ariarne Titmus. Since this is just the prelims and the finals are not until Tuesday evening, there is no imminent danger for Ledecky in the 1500.

The men’s 200 freestyle is one of the more wide-open events, though the favorite has to be China’s Sun Yang. Americans Townley Haas and Andrew Seliskar, as well as Australian Kyle Chalmers and Clyde Lewis, and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys, ought to make for an exciting show down tomorrow.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – PRELIMS

World Record: Kathleen Baker (United States), 2018, 58.00

World Championships Record: Kylie Masse (Canada), 2017, 58.10

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

Men’s 100 Backstroke – PRELIMS

World Record: Ryan Murphy (United States), 2016, 51.85

(Russia), 2017, 53.38 World Championships Record: Aaron Piersol (United States), 2009, 52.19

2017 Defending World Champion: Xu Jiayu (China), 52.44

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – PRELIMS

World Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13

World Championships Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

Men’s 200 Freestyle – PRELIMS

World Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00

Junior World Record: Ivan Girev (Russia), 2017, 1:46.40

2017 Defending World Champion: Sun Yang (China), 1:44.39

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – PRELIMS

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS