Tualatin Hills Women, Hilltoppers Men Win Team Titles at Mt. Hood Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood

July 18-21, 2019

Hood Aquatics Center, Mt. Hood, OR

Future USC Trojan Kaitlyn Dobler of The Dolphins Portland Swimming continued to blaze her way through the competition at Mt. Hood Sectionals winning her fourth event on Sunday. After victories in the 100 free, 100 breast and 100 fly, Dobler sweetened the pot with a gold medal in the 50 free. She was the only sub-26 in the field, winning with 25.68, although she came into the meet with a seed time of 25.56. Anna Shaw of University of Denver Hilltoppers dropped .30 to place second with 26.39, edging Chloe Larson from Washington State who improved her seed time by .73 and swam a 26.45.

Kaitlyn McCoy of Phoenix Swim Club and Boise State University won the 200 IM in 2:19.66, slicing 1.77 seconds off her entry time. McCoy trailed Emma Matous of Tualatin Hills and Morgan Brophy at the 150 but turned on the jets over the final 50 meters to get the win. Brophy came in second with 2:19.91 while Matous finished third in 2:21.01, just holding off Mary Codevilla of Elevation Athletics (2:21.08).

Meguru Hotta from Phoenix Swim Club earned his third Sectional title on Sunday. After wins in the 100 back and 200 back, Hotta dropped 2 seconds off his entry time to take the 200 IM in 2:03.34. Charger Aquatics’ Jack Hoagland finished second with 2:04.07, dropping 1.42 seconds and making the 2019 U.S. Olympic Trials cut by .02.

Ethan Luc cut it even closer in the 50 free. He chopped .30 off his seed time to win in 23.18, coming in under the Trials standard by .01. Caspar Corbeau of Tualatin Hills edged Fischer Basham of Denver Hilltoppers, 23.33 to 23.39 for second place.

Other event winners:

Kathryn Shanley of Foothills Swim Team dropped 16.6 seconds to win the 1500 free with 17:02.61.

Ellis Bohon of Neptune Swimming claimed the 1500 crown by .08 over Scottsdale's Daniel Matheson, 16:06.48 to 16:06.56. They both went lifetime bests in the event.

University of Denver Hilltoppers (Natalie Arky, Charlotte Simon, McKayla Sanchez, and Jenna Smith) won the women's 400 medley relay with 4:15.33.

Utah Utes’ “B” relay of Jackson Cunningham, Andrew Britton, Benjamin Waterman, and Cole Giandinoto emerged victorious in the men’s 400 medley relay (3:47.49).

University of Denver Hilltoppers led the combined team score with 2015 points. Tualatin Hills Swim Club was second with 1691, with Phoenix Swim Club (1576), Elevation Athletics (1345), and Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1190) rounding out the top 5.

Team Scores

Women

Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 1086.5 University of Denver Hilltoppers – 918 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 725 Phoenix Swim Club – 706 Elevation Athletics – 636 Bronco Swim Club – 456 The Dolphins Portland Swimming – 381 Foothills Swim Team – 342 Lake Oswego Swim Club – 313 Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 274

Men