465 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

AQUATICS PROGRAM COORDINATOR

Plans, organizes, and implements aquatic programs for children, teen and adult activities; develops, plans and organizes special and holiday aquatic events; manages aquatic programs and evaluates services; plans and directs age appropriate, aquatics programs for special populations including senior adults and individuals with disabilities; works directly with individuals participating in programs. Includes soliciting sponsorship funds for particular events; prepares materials relating to programs and special events.

PELICANS HEAD COACH

Creates a positive Team environment that fosters learning and fun. Works with facility to create meet schedules annually, as well as practice groups and schedules. Develop and improve technical and physical skills of swimming in each participant. Create and implement dryland training program. Plan & lead daily practices for assigned groups. Cautions swimmers regarding unsafe practices and safety hazards; enforces and adheres to pool rules and regulations.

BAAC/FULL-TIME AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Bel Air Athletic Club Swim Team is searching for a talented & motivated individual to assist in our journey to the next level of success. Our team of just over 100 swimmers, is located north of Baltimore in a large family-oriented fitness club. We have two 6-lane 25-yard pools and a smaller instructional pool. Our team is institution owned and run by the coaches to provide opportunities for swimmers of all levels.

SWIM COACH

We are seeking a dynamic, passionate, and capable individual to join our award-winning team as a full-time Swim Coach. At GCPRT, we are all about building community through our people, parks, & programs – and this position provides great opportunity and meaningful work in an outstanding environment.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS SWIM COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO, CA AND ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire coaches based in San Diego, CA.

BOYS AND GIRLS V HEAD SWIM COACH AT ST. ANDREW’S SCHOOL

St. Andrew’s is looking for a head swim coach for the 2017-2018 winter season, officially beginning November 10, lasting until the end of February 2018. The candidate should have coaching experience with high school students ranging from beginning swimmers to those looking to compete collegiately. A head coach would need to plan effective practices for the whole range of swimmers, help coordinate and host meets at the St. Andrew’s pool, and manage team logistics like equipment and swimwear. We’re looking for someone who can inspire, who believes in student-athletes, who can work with other coaches, who can teach positively and effectively, who understands the joys and purpose of high school athletics, and who honors students for the evolving people that they are.

TRINITY COLLEGE – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Trinity College in Hartford CT, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts and science college in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is seeking to fill a full time assistant coach for both our men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SITE COACH AND POOL MANAGER POSITION

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team has a full time position as Site Coach and Pool Manager. MOR is looking for an enthusiastic, organized and driven individual to manage our new facility at Silverton in Cary, NC. and coach the MOR swim team at this site that will be starting from scratch. There are 10,000 swimmers in the local summer league with multiple summer league teams in close proximity of the Silverton Site to draw from.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

The Community YMCA Red Bank Swim Team is seeking a full-time Associate Head Coach for its year round competitive swim team of 335 swimmers at its Camp Zehnder/Wall facility located at the Jersey Shore in southern Monmouth County. Red Bank took 2ndplace at this summer’s 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championships and was the 2016 New Jersey YMCA State Champions. The Swim Team Associate Head Coach/Camp Zehnder Site Coach is responsible for the supervision and direction of a safe, positive and organized competitive swimming program in accordance with the YMCA of the USA and the Community YMCA that will support youth development in spirit, mind and body, strengthen family support and encourage social responsibility.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/COACH GRAND CAYMAN

USA/UK coaching Qualifications

Lifeguard Certification

Experience Teaching Babies.Children & Adults

Valid Drivers License

Background in competitive swimming

Benefits:

Health Plan

Pension

Gas Compensation

10 Paid Sick Days

10 Paid Vacation Days

Start Date is immediate.

AQUATICS DECK SUPERVISOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York reaches half a million New Yorkers through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Prospect Park YMCA is seeking for an experienced individual who will maintain safe conditions in and around the swim area. The Aquatic Deck Supervisor will promote a safe and positive atmosphere in accordance with YMCA aquatics policies and procedures, and will provide swim instruction for different ages and ability levels. This person will also provide deck supervision during program times, assist the Aquatics Director with maintaining records, and ensure participants/parent concerns are addressed in a timely manner.

HEAD COACH POSITION FOREST HILLS SWIM TEAM

The Forest Hills Swim Team is a moderate sized team, composed of approx. 150 swimmers with various levels of experience who swim for fitness and competition. Head Coaching candidates should be passionate, energetic, experienced swimmers interested in working with children ages 4-18, with the goal of improving swimmer strokes and race performances.

FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

The Black Hawk Area Swim Team is looking to hire a Full Time Senior Coach with the possibility of advancement. The coach would lead, design, and foster systematic growth for our Senior swimmers while in line with the BLAST Mission Statement/Vision/Values (see website). BLAST trained 220 swimmers last winter and our numbers continue to rise. We currently have 1 Junior National qualifier, 4 Futures qualifiers, and 16 Sectional qualifiers at the senior level.

HEAD COACH WITH TACOMA SWIM CLUB

Supervise staff of 7+ part time coaches. Responsible for selection, development, education, communication & coordination of coaches to ensure consistent application of programs across all training levels

Develop team workouts, including dryland, while directly coaching at least one primary training group. Assist with other training groups as necessary.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends, travel is required.

Lead, inspire and encourage athletes to maximize their individual performance, Mentor coaches to effectively lead young athletes

Seek out and implement new coaching techniques for continuous improvement

Maintain an appropriate balance between technique work and yardage

Recruit, retain, and grow the team

AQUATICS CENTER SUPERVISOR

The Aquatics Center Supervisor plans, organizes, and promotes aquatics and other recreational activities for the community; and manages aquatics facility operations, staff, and programs ensuring the safety and security of operations and in compliance with public health, safety, and local regulations and policies. These tasks are illustrative only and may include other related duties.

QATAR AGE GROUP NATIONAL TEAM COACH

Work daily with his Group and being present during all the activities of the Qatar Swimming Association

Responsible directly of his Group.

Strategic Planning for the Team in conjunction with the Qatar Swimming Association Goals.

Develop a training cycle taking into consideration the varying levels of commitment and goals of competitive swimmers to achieve their Goals.

Evaluate Training plans and goals for Swimmers Development.

Record all work-outs and track daily attendance;

Detection of Talents in the swimming Clubs.

Submit regular and accurate Feed-Back reports about swimmers to the Technical Expert.

Other duties at required.

ASSISTANT COACH

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Helper Coach to begin in September 2017. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

PROFESSIONAL AGE GROUP COACHES NEEDED

Beach Cities Swimming is seeking qualified applicants for the following position: AGE GROUP COACH The ideal candidate needs to be energetic, knowledgeable, and able to communicate, with parents, fellow coaches and swimmers of all ages. Candidates must be able to work as part of a coaching team and with one or more groups in the age-group and/or senior programs. Must be versatile and do whatever the team needs.

HEAD COACH

The YDSC Gators located in Decatur, IL is seeking a Head Coach for our competitive swim team. Our team has 100+ families ranging in skill from novice swimmers to future qualifiers. The team trains at the YMCA, eight-lane, 25-yard pool. The Y swim team and the Decatur Swim Club, a USA team have combined to make a great team, and our swimmers will be competing at both Y and USA meets.

HIGHLAND PARK AQUATICS CLUB AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH (PART TIME)

HPAC is seeking 2 Assistant Age Group Coaches to help with our 12&Under swimmers. The ideal candidate will be very passionate about the sport of swimming and have prior club or ymca coaching experience. Our 12&Under program is full of bright and eager swimmers and we need a coach who can motivate them to improve. The candidate will work with our Head Age Group Coach in a collaborative relationship to further improve our Age Group program.

SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE

TYR’s Sports Promotions Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area. Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

JOB DESCRIPTION: The YMCA of Huntington is seeking for an experienced individual who will provide direction and leadership to the Aquatics department. The incumbent will follow all YMCA of Long Island and Suffolk County Board of Health aquatics standards to maintain safety for all aquatics programs in and around the swim area.

ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER, SOUTH CAROLINA SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Chairman of the Board, the Administrative Manager shall:

Liaison for SC Swimming clubs, coaches, members and USA Swimming. Register Group and Individual members and manage all forms (including online) related to membership registration. Maintain and update meet sanctions templates and work with the Board to create a seamless process. Account for monies received from registration, sanction fees/fines and meet financials. Enter data into QuickBooks accordingly. Maintain a P.O. Box, manage mail and make bank deposits. Collaborate on policies and procedures germane to registration tasks and duties. Attend Registration/Membership workshops as directed. Attend Board and House of Delegates meetings. Ensure SC Swimming website contains accurate and timely information for its members, including notifications and general communication. Assist with the organization of travel for board members and officials. Assist Board members with other duties as assigned.

PASA (CARDINAL SITE) – AGE GROUP & SENIOR GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking both an Age Group Coach and a Senior Group Coach. On-deck coaching includes between 8-15 hours Monday – Friday. Weekend hours are optional and available. Qualifications: Coaching experience and/or competitive swimming experience at the club or collegiate level; Strong communication skills; Desire & passion for developing swimmers of all ages; Expertise with current technique development and training methodologies; Enthusiastic and highly motivated team player.

AGE GROUP COACH SWIMMING (REPORTS TO HEAD COACH)

Job Details:

-Monday-Friday, hours 5:30-8pm and one/ two swim meets a month. Plan, schedule and lead group practices. Discuss practices with Head Coach at beginning of each week during training phase of employment. Coach and assist at USA swim meets. Attend all coach’s meetings (approximately 1-5 per year). Assist Head Coach in drafting/dispersing information pertaining to your swimmers. Potentially help determine swimmers’ events for meet entries. Starting salary will be in the range of $15 to $20 per hour. Preferred start date will be ASAP

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Splash Club, Inc. located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma is one of USA Swimming’s oldest and most storied clubs. It was founded in 1950 and has enjoyed a special and amazing 67 year sponsorship by Phillips 66. The club is run by its Head Coach and a parent advisory board. Splash Club currently has 110 swimmers and had two high school athletes at the 2016 US Olympic Trails. The club is searching for an energetic leader capable of growing our pre-competitive program, developing our 8-unders and assisting with Head Coach with the senior program.

PTAC – ASSISTANT COACHES – 10 AND UNDER / 13 AND OVER

Princeton, New Jersey

Positions Available Immediately. The Princeton Tigers Aquatics Club is looking for assistant coaches for our 10 and under our 13 and over age groups. Assistant group coaches will work directly with the primary group coaches to create an educational, fun, and exciting setting for our swimmers to learn and grow. The 10 and under assistant coach position includes four days of coaching on deck per week in addition to weekend swimming competitions approximately once per month. The 13 and over Assistant coach position includes six days of coaching on deck per week in addition to weekend swimming competitions approximately once per month.

2 ASSISTANT COACHES FOR MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING

University of Bridgeport – Assistant Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming (2 Part-time Positions Available)

The Department of Athletics has an immediate opening for (2) part-time Assistant Coaches for Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Reporting to the Head Coach for Men’s & Women’s Swimming, the Assistant Coach is a part-time position responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s & Women’s swimming program.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIM HEAD COACH/PROGRAM HEAD (Seattle Prepatory School)

The boys swimming program head, reporting to the director of athletics, will join an athletics program that includes 20 varsity teams, many of which have both sub-varsity teams. The program head is directly responsible for the coaching of the varsity team and management of the overall boys swim program.

GATOR SWIM CLUB – LADERA RANCH GROUPS 5A/5B COACH

Gators Swim Club is a youth serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to Junior National skill level. Gators Swim Club currently has over 300 registered year-round swimmers with another 100 non-competitive Intro to Gators waiting in the wings. Much of the Gators Swim Club talent comes from its feeder program, Evolution Swim Academy. The Gators Swim Club participates in the very competitive Southern California Swimming LSC and practice at three locations: Avendale Clubhouse Pool in Ladera Ranch (8-lane 25-yard pool), Nellie Gail Ranch Tennis & Swim Club in Laguna Hills (7-lane 25-meter pool and Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita (50-meter by 25-yard pool).

ASSISTANT COACH – SINGAPORE (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward thinking swim coach. As Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Anthem Dolphins is the Premier Swim Club for the North Phoenix area. We have an 8 lane SCM Pool with Scoreboard and pads and blocks. The team ranges in size form 100-150 swimmers and a summer team of 150 as well. Anthem is an HOA run organization with over 30,000 residents

HEAD SWIM COACH

Employee is tasked with overseeing the day to day operations of the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club Fall/Winter Spare Time Aquatics program which shall include organizing and directing practices to develop its youth swimmers at levels, hiring and management of coaching staff, meet preparation and management, administrative duties, building strong relationships with its swimmers and families, and creating and building upon an organizational Mission Statement. Attends and participates in all Board meetings.

SWIM AND SAFETY COORDINATOR

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte engages nearly 300,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – at our 19 locations and two resident camps, Camp Thunderbird and Camp Harrison. Deeply rooted in the community since 1874, we have the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

STAR SWIMMING HEAD COACH

A Proud Swimming Legacy and Commitment to Excellence. STAR Swimming has had a tremendous history since 1961 with many swimmers reaching great levels. The mission of STAR swimming is to empower swimmers to become champions, both in and out of the water – Dreams, Dedication and Excellence throughout a lifetime. We are a team who are focused on teaching the best stroke mechanics as well as trying to get our swimmers to be the best version of themselves. STAR has won 30 out of the past 34 Niagara championships.

SHERIDAN SWIM TEAM SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Sheridan Swim Team (SST) is a year-round youth competitive swim team located in Quincy, Illinois. The team currently has 78 members. SST was founded 50+ years ago. The Team has strong community support and a great parent board. Our outdoor facility boasts a 10 lane 50 meter championship pool as well as 3 pools for recreational swimming. The indoor facility has a 6 lane 25 yard heated pool, quality fitness room, and sauna. Further information on the team or the facility can be found by visiting our website at www.sheridanswimteam.com and www.sheridanswimclub.com respectively.

UC SAN DIEGO SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of California, San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach, which is a part-time contract position with core benefits.

UC SAN DIEGO SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING COACH

The University of California, San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Volunteer Swimming and Diving Coach, which is an unpaid position with an opportunity for a tremendous experience with coaching and support for a highly competitive team.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH (PART-TIME)

Arcadia University is a top-ranked private university in Greater Philadelphia and promises a distinctly global, integrative, and personal learning experience that prepares students to contribute and lead in a diverse and dynamic world. A national leader in study abroad and international education, Arcadia has been named #1 in undergraduate study abroad participation by the Institute of International Education’s Open Doors Report for the past six years. Approximately 3,900 students attend Arcadia, and the University’s 2,500 undergraduate students choose from more than 65 fields of study.

ASSISTANT COACH

Currently seeking a part-time USA Swimming Assistant Coach at Boca Prep Swim Academy located in Boca Raton, Florida. Job will entail coaching middle school and high school groups, Monday-Friday 3:30-5:30pm, in addition to attending local swim meets once a month. Pay is $18/HR plus meet travel per diem. Candidate should have swimming background and some experience with coaching at a competitive club level. Please send resume submissions to [email protected]

UPPER MAIN LINE YMCA LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Upper Main Line YMCA (UMLY) swim team is seeking an experienced part-time lead coach for our 9-12 year-old age groups. The candidate will play an integral role in our team, which is nationally ranked in YMCA swimming and a USA Swimming Bronze Level team. The successful candidate will oversee the training and development of our age groups 2 and 3. This person will be responsible for some administrative duties in addition to leading 2-3 part-time assistant coaches. Hours will vary.

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Somerset County YMCA is currently seeking an Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics to assist with our highly successful Swim Team. Our team consists of over 260 swimmers which operates in Basking Ridge, NJ with a 6-lane lap pool and satellite facility. We strive to enable swimmers to grow as individuals, achieve their goals as swimmers, and expand their overall potential. Somerset Hills YMCA is looking for motivating individuals who share our commitment in strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP/DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – (Alpine Hills Site) in the Palo Alto, Ca area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching mostly 12 and under swimmers. PASA-AH currently has 150 year-round swimmers on the team. Alpine Hills owns a 10-lane 25 yard/25 meter pool. Responsibilities of this position include coaching; assisting in dryland, as well as administrative duties related to the group and overall team operations. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, experience with swimming as a coach or athlete, excellent organization and communication skills, and a desire to study and progress as a coach and a professional. This is a great opportunity for with a competitive hourly rate with bonus opportunity.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH SPOKANE WAVE

The Spokane Wave Aquatic Team (SWAT) is accepting applications for Head Age Group Coach/Age Group Program Director. This is a full time salaried position. Spokane Wave is a year round competitive USA Swim Team located in Spokane, Washington. SWAT competes in the Inland Empire (IE) LSC and averages 175 swimmers per year. SWAT is looking for a professional, self motivated coach with experience developing, recruiting for and maintaining competitive age group programs. Under the direction of the Head Coach the qualified candidate would oversee and be responsible for all aspects of the SWAT age group program.

HEAD LIFEGUARD

Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC), serving Somerset and Hunterdon County residents for fifty years, offers over 90 associate degrees and certificates, customized training and continuing education. The College’s 240-acre campus lies at the crossroads of central New Jersey in North Branch. RVCC is committed to being a learning-centered college that works closely with the community to develop and offer new and innovative programs to meet the needs of a growing diverse community and student population.

ASSISTANT COACH – STAFFORD AQUATICS TEAM

STAT Swimming is seeking hard working, enthusiastic coaches, who are interested in working with swimmers of various ages with an emphasis on technique and keeping it fun and interesting for the athletes. The successful candidate will work closely with the Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach in creating a positive team environment and program that develops personal, and competitive growth in the sport.

HEAD COACHING POSITION WITH THE SIERRA MARLINS SWIM TEAM

We are currently interviewing for our Head Coaching Position of the Sierra Marlins Swim Team. This is a program with a proud history of developing young swimmers from 6-Unders and Age Group kids to High School Champions, Collegiate Athletes and Olympic Gold Medalists. We are looking for a passionate coach to mold and inspire some amazing kids and swimmers. Someone who wants to create a sport culture in which he/she is viewed by the swimmer as a mentor, educator and role model.

ASSISTANT COACH

The Calabasas Waves Swim Club, a year-round swim club with 100 swimmers, located in Calabasas, CA is seeking an Age Group Coach for our developmental level groups. We are looking for candidates who have a passion for teaching, coaching and are able to work with children of all ages. Applicants must be certified in Water Safety and it is preferred if applicants have the following certifications through USA Swimming: Coaches Safety Training, CPR and First Aid, Background Check, and Athlete Protection Training. This position will consist of 10-15 hours a week. Pay is commensurate with experience.

FULL TIME ELITE COACH FOR DENMARKS LEADING SWIM ENVIRONMENT

Sigma Swim is an elite swimming cooperation since 1998, joint by two swimming clubs, Sigma Swim Alleroed and Sigma Swim Birkeroed, both situated in the North of Zealand in Denmark (20 min from Copenhagen). The main focus of Sigma is our sporting venture for senior, junior and age group swimming. Our vision is to be the leading culture in danish elite swimming. Our dedication is towards qualifying swimmers to international championships and to reach top 3 of the danish team championships. To achieve these goals we constantly work on improving the environment for the swimmers. It is our mission to maintain and develop the best motivational environment as possible for our swimmeres, coaches and other staff members.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Highland Park Aquatics Club (HPAC) Full Time Head Senior Coach. HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced coach to train and inspire our Senior and Senior Elite swimmers to reach their potential. HPAC trains 160 swimmers in a brand new 15 lane pool at Highland Park High School. We currently have 1 Junior National qualifier, 1 Futures qualifier and several Speedo Sectional qualifiers at the senior level.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC trains 160 swimmers in a brand new 15 lane pool at Highland Park High School. We currently have 2 Central Zones qualifiers, 2 Illinois Age Group Champs finalists and several Illinois Age Group Championship qualifiers. At HPAC we believe in focusing on the positive and building team camaraderie. We are looking for someone who is passionate about swimming and excited to serve as a mentor, educator and role model.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH- NEW ORLEANS, LA

The NU WAVE Swim Club is seeking a full-time Head Age Group Coach (ASCA Level 2 or higher preferred) to lead our 12&U High Performance training groups. The NU WAVE Swim Club is a Board-supported/Head Coach led USAS swim program based in New Orleans, Louisiana. NU WAVE was established in 1985. We currently have 140+ swimmers training at three sites. Our training facilities include the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, Tulane University Reily Center, and the Isidore Newman School. Nu Wave swimmers range from 5 year-old swimmers in our Stroke School to National Select Camp attendees.

AGE GROUP COACH – SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB

Santa Clara Swim Club, the Premier Swim Club in the Bay Area is looking for age group coaches at our Santa Clara, Milpitas and Morgan Hill Sites. Hours are in the afternoons and Saturday mornings. Attending swim meets is required. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities: Ability to learn and adapt, A thorough knowledge of all four strokes, starts and turns, High level of enthusiasm as well as a desire to grow as a coach, Loyalty to the program. Compensation is competitive and will be based on experience and performance.

MASTERS SWIM COACH

Asphalt Green is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting individuals of all ages and backgrounds achieve health and fitness. Located on the Upper East Side and Battery Park City, Asphalt Green is one of New York City’s most valuable resources providing unparalleled programs and expertise. We offer medical, dental and vision along with a 401K Plan and pension plan. All employees have free access to our facilities including our 50M pool and fitness center.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Chowan University, a NCAA Division II institution rich in athletic tradition, Chowan University is amongst the top growing schools in the country, having doubled in student population over the last ten years.

HEAD LIFEGUARD

Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC), serving Somerset and Hunterdon County residents for fifty years, offers over 90 associate degrees and certificates, customized training and continuing education. The College’s 240-acre campus lies at the crossroads of central New Jersey in North Branch. RVCC is committed to being a learning-centered college that works closely with the community to develop and offer new and innovative programs to meet the needs of a growing diverse community and student population.

HEAD COACH

Monterey Park Manta Rays located in Monterey Park, California is seeking a Head Coach for our year round competitive swim team. MPMR is a nonprofit, board run swim team with 70+ families ranging in skill from novice swimmers to futures qualifiers. The Club trains at a 50 meter facility with 4 training groups (Development, Competitive Development, Age Group, Senior).

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Brandeis University is currently seeking applicants for a full-time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach/Aquatics Director. Brandeis is a member of NCAA Division III and the University Athletic Association. Responsibilities for this position include managing the recruitment of academically qualified student-athletes, and assisting the head coach in all aspects of running the University swimming and diving program. Additional responsibilities include managing the operation of the Linsey Pool.

FULL TIME COACH

The FISH Swim Team is a USA Swimming Club, founded by Executive Director Ray Benecki. Coach Ray started the team in 1991 at Spring Hill RECenter in McLean, VA. Spring Hill has been the home of the FISH ever since. Our second site, Audrey Moore at Wakefield Park, was added in 2009. Since then, the team has grown to over 350 members. Most families live in Northern Virginia.

HEAD COACH SAARLAND SWIMMING FEDERATION

This position requires a Bachelor or equivalent degree in Sport Science, Coaching or a closely related discipline. An international coaching certification is also acceptable. The position requires a minimum of 3 years of successful coaching experience on a national or international level. Preference will be given to motivated candidates with strong interpersonal skills who demonstrate the ability to effectively communicate and maintain strong relationships with athletes and parents, and are willing to work flexible hours.

SINGAPORE HIGH PERFORMANCE PARA-SWIMMING COACH

To coach swimmers in Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) swimming programme to hit agreed performance targets in international competition and major games. This programme includes athletes targeting the Asian Para Games in 2018 and preparing for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

GLENBROOK AQUATICS FULL TIME HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

This is a full time position for our developmental groups. This person will assume a shared role of leadership with the Head Coach, Head Age Group Coach and the Head Senior Coach. Their focus will be on creating and implementing a program designed to introduce and properly instruct the basic principles of competitive swimming to the introductory groups of our program.

ANDERSON BARRACUDAS/ME LYONS YMCA – FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

ME Lyons YMCA/Anderson Barracudas is a YMCA and USA swim club located in Cincinnati, Ohio. ABLY placed 10th at this past Long Course YMCA Nationals, as well as swimmers entered at LC Junior Nationals. ME Lyons YMCA has an outdoor 50 meter pool that is Domed in the winter months. A bulkhead allows 2 x 25 yd pools in winter in addition to 2nd 25 yard indoor pool. We are accepting applications for someone to coach our Senior II group. This group is made up of 35 2nd level senior swimmers and includes some advanced age group kids, 900 and above power points value. The coach will also assist in travel and working with the Senior I group.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – ALDERSON BROADDUS UNIVERSITY (WV)

Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia seeks an assistant swimming coach for it’s NCAA D II swimming program. This position reports directly to the head coach. Ideal candidate would have experience in recruiting, on deck management and an organized approach to administration.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Winter Haven Stingrays Swim Team (WIN – FL) is seeking an Assistant Head Coach for our year-round club. As a non-profit swim club, the team is community supported and overseen by our elected Stingrays Board of Directors. We take great pride in the accomplishments of our coaching staff. For information on our team, please visit our team’s website: Winter Haven Stingrays.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The Greenknoll Branch of the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut is seeking a creative and highly energetic individual with a passion to help foster the YMCA’s mission in our young competitive athletes. The position encompasses working with and under the direction of the Assistant Competitive Swimming Director to promote a positive and fun filled environment for our 10 to 12-year-old athletes to grow and develop not only as swimmers but as constructive members of the community.

ASSISTANT COACH (FOOTHILLS SWIM TEAM)

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Helper Coach to begin in September 2017. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

ASSISTANT COACH – PERFORMANCE GROUP / SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB

Santa Clara Swim Club, the Premier Swim Club in the Bay Area is looking for an experienced coach to assist our Hi-Performance Group. Practice times are in the afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm as well as some early mornings. Attending swim meets is required. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities: Ability to learn and adapt, A thorough knowledge of all four strokes, starts and turns, High level of enthusiasm as well as a desire to grow as a coach, and Loyalty to the program. Compensation is competitive and will be based on experience and performance.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

IUPUI is located in downtown Indianapolis, IN. As Indiana’s premier urban public research university, IUPUI believes in the power of transformation. We are committed to providing educational opportunities that transform the lives of our students, our community, and the changing world around us. It was this commitment that was behind the merger of the Indianapolis campuses and programs of Indiana University and Purdue University—some of which are more than 100 years old—that won accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission in 1969, creating IUPUI. We’re now Indiana’s premier urban research university offering more than 200 degree programs from both Indiana University and Purdue University. IUPUI Athletics is a Division I member of the NCAA and The Summit League striving to “recruit, retain, and graduate champions. For more information, visit the website at: iupuijags.com

HEAD COACH CIRCLE CITY AQUATICS CORONA, CA

We are seeking an ASCA level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim club, but may consider the right candidate with a lower ranking. CCAQ is a competitive swim team with an 18-year history. The team has swimmers from beginning level age group athletes to AAAA and NCSA qualifiers. Our alumni have gone on to swim and study at top ranked universities up and down the west coast. The team trains at three locations in the Corona area: Santiago High School (25-yard, 6-lane pool), Centennial High School (25 yard, 8-lane pool), and Roosevelt High School (50m, 8-lane pool in neighboring Eastvale). CCAQ is a nonprofit 501c3 organization under the direction of a parent volunteer Board of Directors, elected annually by the membership, and the Head Coach.

THE OLYMPIC CLUB – SAN FRANCISCO CA – JUNIOR AQUATICS MANAGER (LEAD SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH)

Founded in 1860, The Olympic Club in San Francisco CA, is one of the oldest Athletic Clubs in the country. The Olympic Club has long supported a nationally competitive masters program, and since 2009 offered a junior swim team as well. The junior team competes in Pacific Swimming zone 3 and has quickly made a name for itself. Olympic Club swimmers have excelled at the age group level, owning a pacific swimming 11-12 girls Medley Relay record and qualified its first 2 swimmers in program history to jr. nationals. While pacific swimming offers no shortage of incredible club teams, there is a shortage in San Francisco. A city of 800,000, there are only 3 club teams in the city limits. As such the Olympic Club program has quickly grown to over 150 members and seeks qualified coaches to continue carrying the club forward.

SWIM TEAM ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Red Bank Swim YMCA is seeking a full-time Associate Head Coach for its year round competitive swim team of 335 swimmers at its Camp Zehnder/Wall facility located at the Jersey Shore in southern Monmouth County. Red Bank took 2nd place at this summer’s 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championships and was the 2016 New Jersey YMCA State Champions.

HEAD SWIM COACH – COMPETITIVE & DEVELOPMENTAL TEAMS IN TAMPA, FL

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a ‘4-star’ Charity Navigator and Guidestar ‘Gold’ rated non-profit charitable organization for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Join a cause-driven association with a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.

HEAD COACH FOR STORM SWIM CLUB IN ANTIGUA

Looking for a level 3 or higher coach to primarily train our competitive swimmers. Looking for a high level and high intensity styled training. Someone flexible, willing to do administrative work and meet entries. We need someone to run our small program consisting of 2 other local coaches. The Caribbean is beautiful! Serious inquires only- we need someone to start immediately.

ZEUS LOOKING FOR AN ASSISTANT COACH

The Zeus Swim Team in Norwalk, CT is accepting applications for an assistant age group coach. Zeus is looking for a coach who is eager to learn and can contribute to family oriented. Competitive swim club. A coach that is going to be enthusiastic, energetic, knowledgeable, reliable and responsible to work with our 12 and under age groupers and our pre-competitive group. The Zeus Swim Team is a nonprofit competitive eleven-month program and member of Connecticut / USA Swimming that trains at Norwalk High School.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Really enjoy working with kids on developing new life skills? Are you looking to develop new skills? We are looking for someone who has a passion for teaching kids to swim and helping swimmers get better. We will give you the skills to teach kids how to swim. SwimLabs uses Endless Pools, with warm water and adjustable current; they are equipped with in-pool mirrors and video cameras. We will teach you the SwimLabs technique for teaching kids. The kids love the warm small pools and seeing themselves on the video cameras using our advanced Dartfish diagnostic software

AGE GROUP COACH/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH: PALM DESERT SWIM CLUB

The Palm Desert Swim Club, a year-round swim club of 130 swimmers, located in Palm Desert, CA is seeking an Age Group Coach and Assistant Age Group Coach for our intermediate and developmental level groups. The ideal candidate will have a passion for coaching, teaching and be able to work with children of all ages. Applicants should have at least 1-2 yrs experience as a swim coach and/or as a competitive swimmer and the desire to continue to learn and progress as a coach and professional. This is a position with significant growth potential, beginning with on deck coaching duties of 90-mins to 2hrs per weekday evenings and about one weekend meet per month. Generous salary for the qualified applicant. The Palm Desert Swim Club has an overwhelmingly positive club culture that will make any new coach feel welcome from day one.

LIFEGUARD (BEDFORD-STUYVESANT YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York reaches half a million New Yorkers through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA is seeking qualified individuals who will be responsible for the health and safety of patrons using the facility.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR (BEDFORD-STUYVESANT YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York reaches half a million New Yorkers through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA is seeking individuals who will be responsible for maintaining safe conditions at the branch, and promote a safe and positive atmosphere in accordance with YMCA of Greater New York aquatics policies and procedures. The Swim Instructor will also provide swim instruction for different ages and ability levels and motivate his/her participants.

FULL TIME COACH

POSITION: The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Coach. This position reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach. PHILOSOPHY: CSC takes pride in being a team for all ages and abilities while striving to provide training opportunities for all swimming levels. Emphasis is placed on “life skills” and giving every swimmer who wishes to swim the opportunity to do so. The Club’s mission statement is “Teaching Excellence Through Swimming, For Life.” To learn more about CSC, go to www.carmelswimclub.org.

HEAD COACH – IMMEDIATE

We have a 53 year old tradition of swimming in Manhattan Ks. Our team is 90 plus swimmers, where we emphasize teamwork, dedication and hard work. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right coach, our swimmers are inspired and our parents are extremely supportive!

AGE GROUP COACH

Piranhas Swim Club in Minneapolis/Richfield, MN is currently looking for an energetic coach to lead our Age Group 1 training group. This individual will be responsible for coaching the group, creating a season plan that is in-line with the direction of the team, and meet registration/attendance at applicable swim meets. The ideal candidate will love to work with kids with experience as a swim coach and/or as a competitive swimmer and the desire to continue to learn and progress as a coach and professional. This is a part-time position with on deck coaching duties of 90-mins per night Monday-Friday and one weekend meet per month. Please send resume and references to head coach, Lucas Baarlaer – [email protected]

HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH

The Ashburn Village BLUE WAVE Swim Team located in Ashburn, Virginia, is seeking a Full Time Head Age-Group Coach. Candidate must have at least 5+ years of coaching experience preferably at the club level. This position has a direct report to the Head coach and must be a team player. The position is salaried and includes health benefits as well as retirement options. Candidates will be expected to lead their squads within the BLUE WAVE philosophy, foster a true TEAM environment, and work as a TEAM of coaches to help BLUE WAVE and each and every swimmer reach their potential in and out of the water. New season begins Aug 28th and the hope would be to have someone join as soon as possible from that point.

HEAD COACH: DCS (DOUGLAS COUNTY STINGRAYS), DOUGLASVILLE, GA

DCS is seeking an individual with experience training Senior Sectional qualifiers to novice Age Group swimmers for a full-time position as Head Coach. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years experience as a head or an assistant coach; they should understand the individual training needs of swimmers and be well versed in athlete development and stroke technique. He/she should be an excellent communicator and motivator for swimmers of all levels. Candidate must be ASCA Level 3 certified at a minimum. College level experience as a swimmer is a plus.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

