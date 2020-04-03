See 2329 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2729 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs has been a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Northwest Arkansas. The AquaHawgs are consistently one of the top teams in the state. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the University of Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Walmart, and JB Hunt as well as one of the fastest growing populations in the United States.

HEAD SWIM COACH

This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package. Successful applicants will have at least 5 years of coaching experience that demonstrates successful program development and management, character-driven leadership, excellent communication skills, and a personal commitment to the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.

CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB MULTIPLE POSITIONS (FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH & PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH)

This position is expected to start April 13th, or until we can find the right candidate.

Chosen candidate(s) will initially coach two groups: 11-12, and a development group with ages from 7 to 11 years of age.

Working hours on pool deck will be Monday thru Friday, from 4:15 to 8:00pm, and Saturday from 8 to 11am, plus weekends with swim meets (usually once per month).

GRAD ASSISTANT- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

The Department of Athletics at Saint Louis University (NCAA Division 1) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach position beginning the 2020-2021 school year. The Graduate Assistant will assist in all aspects of the program, from coaching student-athletes, season planning, team travel, recruiting, and other duties as assigned, all the while functioning in compliance with NCAA, Atlantic 10, and Saint Louis University rules and policies.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ALFRED UNIVERSITY SWIMMING AND DIVING

Alfred University seeks applicants for a graduate assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Graduate Assistant will assist the head coach while working towards a master’s degree. Candidates must be accepted into a graduate program at Alfred University (https://www.alfred.edu/admissions/graduate/index.cfm). This position covers the length of their graduate school commitment. The University provides free tuition and a stipend.

PERFORMANCE COACH – DRYLAND SPECIALIST

RITTER Sports Performance helps swimmers go faster and coaches get better, worldwide. Through our SURGE Strength dryland programs along with coaching educational resources in The Hive, RITTER is ready to help swimmers and coaches go to the next level. Are you ready to join the RITTER Team?

HEAD COACH BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team is a year-round, non-profit club comprised of approximately 100 swimmers of all ages, abilities and commitment levels. We have been fostering the growth of our athletes, helping them achieve their goals both in and out of the water and encouraging them to be civic minded, for 25 years.

CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB ASSISTANT COACHES (FULL TIME & PART TIME)

The mission of the Calvert Aquatics Club (CAC) is to provide a safe environment and quality instruction for our swimmers and produce outstanding young men and women. Our program encourages the development of character, self-discipline, responsibility, and accountability to others. These qualities, combined with hard work, focus our athletes on the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of their lives.

SENIOR ELITE ASSISTANT AND AGE GROUP COACH

Work alongside the Senior Elite/Head Coach with the Senior Elite training group. Roughly 17 hours/week plus one meet per month. Also acts as the primary Coach for the Intermediate 1 Group (11-13 years old). Roughly 7 hours/week plus one meet per month.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Niagara University invites applications for a full time Assistant Men & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach assists the head coach in developing student athletes academically and athletically for the Swimming program.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT POSITION – OAKLAND UNIVERSITY

The Department of Athletics at Oakland University (NCAA Division 1) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach position beginning the 2020-2021 school year. The Graduate Assistant will assist in all aspects of the program, from coaching student-athletes, season planning, team travel, recruiting, and other duties as assigned, all the wile functioning in compliance with NCAA, Horizon League, and Oakland University rules and policies.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR: PART-TIME

EAGLES/EDGE seeks a part-time swim instructor to teach lessons being offered in the John A. Driscoll ’90 Aquatics Center, which is located in the Leo and Joan Mahoney Wellness Center on the school campus.

LIFEGUARD

AGLES/EDGE is the auxiliary programs of St. John’s Prep in Danvers, MA. St. John’s Prep is an inclusive, Catholic, Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School for young men in grades 6 through 12. Founded on the Xaverian values of compassion, humility, simplicity, trust and zeal, we educate students to be, do and stand for good in the world. We enroll 1,500 students from more than 60 communities.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING SPRINT COACH

The primary role of the individual in this position is to provide administrative and coaching assistance to the head coach. Responsible for promoting the philosophy and objectives of the program within the scope of applicable Indiana University, Big Ten Conference and NCAA regulations.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Located in La Grange Illinois, La Grange Country Club was founded in 1899 and has become THE family club in the western suburbs of Chicago. The Club is privately owned and has a unique set of amenities that set’s itself apart with a brand-new aquatics center that features a 6 lane 25-meter pool, 2 diving boards and a zero depth children’s pool.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The College of New Jersey is seeking a part time Aquatics Coordinator. This position resides in the Athletic Department, within the Division of Student Affairs and reports directly to the Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities & Operations.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Working with the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (“CIASA“) Board, the Technical Director will play a key role in the development and implementation of the CIASA Strategic Plan, liaising with stakeholders to effectively deliver all aspects of the plan at every level from Learn To Swim through to and including High-Performance Competitive Swimming.

PART TIME SWIM COACH

The Hunterdon County YMCA Stingrays is a year-round competitive swim team offering high-quality, professional, coaching and technique instruction for ages 6 to 18 years. Our team competes in both YMCA and USA Swim meets. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability from the novice swimmer and beyond while instilling the YMCA core values.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & OPERATIONS MANAGER

Jersey Wahoos Swim Club is currently looking for a dynamic Sales/Marketing professional to fill the newly created position of Business Development and Operations Manager.

PART-TIME COACH FOR TEMECULA SWIM CLUB, CALIFORNIA

Temecula Swim Club (TMEC), a sanctioned USA swim team, is seeking qualified, dedicated and experienced Age Group/ Senior Dev swim coach who will primarily work with young athletes ages 5 to 17 years old. The position entails five afternoon practices per week (Monday-Friday) plus one swim meet per month.

ALTO SWIM CLUB – PART-TIME COACHES

Alto Swim Club is seeking multiple part-time assistant coaches to coach competitive groups and/or developmental groups. Alto Swim Club trains at multiple facilities in the Palo Alto area, including the Avery Aquatic Center on the Stanford University campus. The team’s mission is to offer the best developmental and high performance programs in the country.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

Join our WAVE Swim Team as the Assistant Head Coach and help youth build confidence, form friendships, achieve goals, and more! This position will report to the WAVE Head Coach and will be part of a team of Y Directors dedicated to strengthening our community. Some key responsibilities of this position will be to manage the team website, lead our Novice and Junior group practices, and supervise the Assistant Coaches in these groups.

ALTO SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Alto Swim Club is seeking a full-time Age Group Coach. Alto trains at multiple facilities in the Palo Alto area, including the Avery Aquatic Center on the Stanford University campus. The team’s mission is to offer the best developmental and high performance programs in the country.

LEAD PRE-SENIOR COACH

PRO Swimming is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to be a Lead Pre-Senior coach, and develop our oldest and most competitive Age Group Swimmers.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR AT DICKINSON COLLEGE

Seeking an experienced professional for a full-time position as Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director. Dickinson is an undergraduate liberal arts college, which enrolls approximately 2300 residential students. The College is seeking a dynamic and innovative individual who has strong administrative, collaborative and a student focused background to serve in this position. This is a full-time, 12-month administrative position reporting to the Director of Athletics.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

UWCSEA East Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward ­thinking swim coach from August 2020. As Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever­changing and growing swim programme.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME SWIMMING COACH, SAN DIEGO LOCATION

The Race Club is seeking an ambitious, full-time swimming coach for its San Diego location. The focus of our coaching is on swimming technique for camps, private instruction and on-line coaching, using a science-based and technology approach. Must be capable of performing multiple functions, including computer skills, analysis, social media, and leadership.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Niagara University invites applications for a full time Assistant Men & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach assists the head coach in developing student athletes academically and athletically for the Diving program.

HEAD SITE COACH

Nu Wave Swim Club is seeking an energetic, self-motivated, passionate swim coach to serve as the Head Site Coach for our site at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Qualified candidates will have strong communication skills. The Newman Site is home to Nu Wave Stroke School and Seasonal Competitive programs.

WESTFIELD AQUATICS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH- PART TIME

Westfield Aquatics, located in Westfield, Indiana is seeking Age Group Assistant Coaches with excellent leadership, communication, team building skills and technical expertise. The Coach will work with the Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach to manage the coaching of a 12 and Under Practice Group as well as assist with other practice groups as needed.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group. Your group may consist of up to 80+ swimmers across multiple practices times each afternoon.

HEAD COACH: COLLINGSWOOD MARLINS SUMMER SWIM TEAM

We are looking for a high-energy, motivated individual to lead approximately 140 swimmers of all ability levels in our competitive summer swim league. Afternoon practices are held from 3:15 pm through 6:15 pm on weekdays beginning approximately Tuesday, May 26th at Roberts Pool in Collingswood, New Jersey

HEAD SWIM COACH – YMCA OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY

As a leading nonprofit organization, the Y supports everyone in our community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

MOR is a USA Swimming Gold Medal club the past 4 years with 650 swimmers. The Raleigh Area is a hot spot for swimming with a summer league of over 85 teams and 11,000 swimmers from which to draw. Raleigh is rated annually as one of the best places to live in the US and also has a highly rated music scene.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH + LESSONS INSTRUCTOR

Part time assistant swim coach, primarily working with ages 10 & under. Deck coaching is hourly. Lessons and learn-to-swim opportunities paid by the lesson (rate higher than hourly). Opportunity for advancement to lead coach given good performance, reliability.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – CAYMAN ISLANDS

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 sessions.

HEAD COACH – VIRGINIA GATORS

Virginia Gators Swimming (GATR) seeks a full-time, salaried Head Coach as Doug Fonder retires from coaching after 32 years as the Gators’ leader.

HEAD COACH, HAMPTON DOLPHINS SWIM CLUB

The Hampton Dolphins Swim Club is seeking an experienced, energetic and competitive head coach to join our dynamic team. The individual will be responsible for the club development from beginner to elite levels, club administration, oversight of training plans and staffing, and providing a long-term strategic direction.

ASSISTANT COACH

Keiser University is a regionally accredited, not-for-profit university with over 20 campus locations in the state of Florida. The Keiser University Flagship Campus is located in West Palm Beach, Fl. and is home to all 25 NAIA Varsity Athletic Teams that the University offers. For more information about Keiser Athletics go to www.kuseahawks.com

PART TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Select Team of Aquatic Racers, located in The Colony/Frisco and Carrollton/Farmers Branch area of Texas, is seeking a part-time competitive team swim coach. Practice hours are late afternoons/early evenings Mondays – Fridays some weekend practice and meet responsibilities are available as well.

ASSOCIATION & MARYLAND FARMS YMCA SWIM TEAM COORDINATOR

Consistent with the Christian mission and vision of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, and in cooperation with other YMCA staff, under the direction of the Senior Aquatics Director, the Association Swim Team Coordinator will model the YMCA’s unwavering commitment to aquatic safety.

AGE GROUP COACH

Karishim Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA, is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement. We are looking for someone to contribute our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

COMMUNITY POOL DIRECTOR

The Hunterdon County YMCA is excited to hire a full time/seasonal/exempt Pool Director for the brand new Community Pool opening this summer. This leadership position is an exciting opportunity for the right candidate to lead this new initiative with the HCY; we are looking for someone who is passionate about not only aquatics, but community as well.

ASSISIANT SENIOR/ AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking qualified and dynamic coaches to work with our Age Group/ Senior Programs (ages 11-16). Qualified candidates will have a background in competitive swimming, previous coaching or teaching experience, and expertise in swimming technique. A positive attitude and a passion for working with young people are essential. Compensation is highly competitive.

We are seeking qualified and dynamic coaches to work with our Age Group/ Senior Programs (ages 11-16). Qualified candidates will have a background in competitive swimming, previous coaching or teaching experience, and expertise in swimming technique. A positive attitude and a passion for working with young people are essential. Compensation is highly competitive.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS AND HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Serves as head swim team coach and teaches the fundamentals of competitive swimming in a positive environment.

AGE GROUP COACH & DRYLAND COACH – PART TIME

Dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Middle Atlantic Swimming in its continued success, has grown and matured in its existence as a USA Swimming Local Swimming Committee and nonprofit organization. To more efficiently and effectively serve its members and fulfill its mission to advocate the growth and development of a diverse swimming community through education, innovation and a commitment to excellence, the organization has created an Executive Director position.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR KING UNIVERSITY SWIMMING

On deck coaching, writing practices, Driving vans, coaching at swim meets, helping with meet line-ups, ordering food, ordering swim gear, proctoring study hall, recruiting, and office work.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

We are looking for one part-time coach who is knowledgeable and passionate about the sport. Candidates must enjoy teaching and engaging with young athletes. The ideal candidate will assist our existing coaching staff on a part-time (Monday through Friday) basis. The candidate also will be responsible for running groups and writing practices, as needed. Compensation is hourly, commensurate with experience.

CHIEF SWIM COACH

We are currently looking to hire a “Chief Swim Coach” to set up a new performance centre in Bhubaneswar, India.

AQUATIC MEET TECHNICIAN

The City of Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) is looking for an Aquatic Meet Technician. The individual in this position is responsible for setup, operation and maintenance of a variety of timing equipment, related production equipment and software necessary to conduct swimming, diving and other aquatic competitions

ASSISTANT USA SWIM COACH

The assistant coach for the Rockford Riptide Swim Team aides in the development of swimmers to learn all four competitive strokes, starts, turns and finishes. Coach works with Rockford Riptide’s head coach/general manager and Riptide USA coaching staff in the development of programs, workouts, swim meets and assessment of incoming and advancing swimmers. The primary goal of the Assistant coach is to prepare and support the Riptide swimmer in their journey in the sport of competitive (USA) swimming with Rockford Riptide’s Age Group USA Swim Team.

EXPERIENCED SWIM INSTRUCTOR NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Instructor is responsible for providing private and group swim instruction to clients; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Responsible for planning, development, fiscal management, and administration of the complete YMCA swim program. The position includes supervision and management of the branch’s indoor and outdoor pool, as well as managing lifeguard staff at two town beaches in North Attleboro, MA. The position also ensures safety standards are met and staff is educated relative to these standards.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award winning franchise that is not your typical company!

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Westtown Aquatic Club (WA) is looking for an Assistant Director of Aquatics. WA is located on the grounds of Westtown School. A pre-k through 12, Quaker boarding school located in the back roads of West Chester, Pa. Interested applicants should have prior USA-swimming coaching experience or college level swimming experience. Hourly rate will be commensurate with experience.

