Record Staffette, Cusinato, Di Liddo E Carraro-Tutti I Risultati Day5

Gallagher Lowers African Record Again In 50 Free Semi-Finals South African Erin Gallagher got under the Continental mark for the second straight time in 24.38.

Fabian Schwingeschloegl breaks German record in 50 breaststroke 2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th Hangzhou, China Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic &…