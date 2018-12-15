Fabian Schwingeschloegl breaks German record in 50 breaststroke

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Fabian Schwingenschloegl improved ther German 50m breaststroke record during tonight’s semifinal. He finished second overall with a time of 25,87. Schwingeschloegl touched the wall right behind Word Record holder Cameron van der Burg in the first semi-final.

The first time, he cracked the 26 seconds mark, was in 2017 at the European SC Championships in Copenhagen where he established the former German best time of 25,99.

Schwingenschloegl studied and trained at the University of Missouri. He is the fifth fastest perfomer in the NCAA Divisioin 1 all time list of the 100 yards breaststroke (50,77). He is now back in Germany, training at the German swim club “Neckarsulmer Sportunion”, his coach is Hannes Vitense.

Fabian Schwingenschloegl also was part of the German 4x50m medley relay who set a new German national record during tonight’s final.