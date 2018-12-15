Gallagher Lowers African Record Again In 50 Free Semi-Finals

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

South African Erin Gallagher lowered the African Continental Record for the second consecutive session in the women’s 50 free, putting up a time of 24.38 to place 14th in the semi-finals.

In this morning’s prelims, Gallagher had gone 24.41 to break her old record of 24.46 set in August (where she also placed 14th).

The 19-year-old did the same thing in the 100 freestyle, breaking the African Record in the prelims (53.09) before doing it again in the semis (52.70). She made the final there, placing 8th in 53.14.

Gallagher’s record wasn’t the only Continental mark to fall in the semis, and semi-final #1 specifically, as both Etiene Medeiros (23.82) and Zhu Menghui (23.95) set and tied the records for South America and Asia. Medeiros’ swim broke her SA Record by .06, while Menghui tied Rikako Ikee’s Asian Record and also broke her Chinese Record of 24.00.

Those two qualified for the final 3rd and 7th overall, while Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.50) and Femke Heemskerk (23.75) of the Netherlands posted the top-2 times from the second semi. 4th seed Mallory Comerford (23.83) also just missed the American Record by .01.