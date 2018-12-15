Etiene Medeiros Lowers 50 Free South American Record In 23.82

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

27-year-old Etiene Medeiros got a bit of redemption on Saturday night, breaking her South American and Brazilian Records in the 50 free semi-finals in a time of 23.82.

Medeiros came in as the favorite in the 50 back, being the two-time defending champion and world record holder, but appeared to slip off the start in the semi-finals and ended up missing the final in 15th, well over a second off her best time.

She’s come back strong here in the freestyle, first going 24.00 in the heats before dropping this 23.82 in the semis that breaks her Continental mark of 23.88 set at the 2016 Jose Finkel Trophy. That puts her into a tie with Dara Torres and Charlotte Bonnet for 19th all-time in the event, previously sitting in a tie for 24th.

Medeiros won the first semi-final by .01 over Mallory Comerford, who missed Torres’ American Record by that same margin, while Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.50) and Femke Heemskerk (23.75) of the Netherlands posted the top-2 times of the night from semi-final 2.