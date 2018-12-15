German men’s 4x50m medley relay lowered national record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The German foursome of Christian Diener, Fabian Schwingenschlögl, Marius Kusch and Damian Wierling improved a 9-year-old national record. In tonight’s final they finished fifth overall in a time of 1:31,80. The former record was held by Thomas Rupprath, Hendrik Feldwehr, Johannes Dietrich and Stefan Herbst and was set at the 2009 SC World Championships in Istanbul with a time of 1:32,02.

All four men improved their relay split times in tonight’s final compared with the prelims race. In an post-race interview, Damian Wierling stated that they are satisfied with their performances. Also Marius Kusch said after his fourth place finish in 50m butterfly final, that they all enjoy the great spirit of the relay teams.