Smoliga Knocks American Record Down Again To Win 50 Back Gold

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Olivia Smoliga of the United States continued her magical run here at the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, winning gold in the women’s 50 back in a new American Record time of 25.88.

This swim improves on her 25.97 from the women’s 4×50 medley relay, though she was a tad faster on the mixed medley relay (25.85) but that of course doesn’t officially count as a record. Prior to Smoliga’s swims, the record belonged to Ali DeLoof who went 26.12 at the 2016 Championships in Windsor.

The 24-year-old has been on a tear here at the Championships, with this being her 6th gold medal. She also won the 100 back individually, and has been on winning relays in the women’s 4×100 free and 4×50 medley, and the mixed 4×50 free and 4×50 medley. The teams broke world records in both medleys, and she also broke the U.S. record in the 100 back prelims. The mixed 4×50 free team also set a world record, but Smoliga wasn’t on the finals squad that did it.

Discounting her mixed relay lead-off, she now ranks 5th all-time in the event (she would still be 5th if we included her mixed swim). She previously sat 7th with her 25.97.

Silver medalist Caroline Pilhatsch set a new Austrian Record in 25.99, putting her into a tie for 9th all-time.

FASTEST PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE