Zhu Menghui Equals Asian, Breaks Chinese Record In 50 Free

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

In a semi-final full of records, Zhu Menghui of China tied the Asian and broke the Chinese National Record in the women’s 50 free, touching in a time of 23.95.

That equals the Continental mark set by Japan’s Rikako Ikee at the 2017 Swim Cup Lausanne, and breaks her old National Record of 24.00 from the Beijing stop of the 2016 FINA World Cup.

Along with Zhu, both Etiene Medeiros and Erin Gallagher set Continental Records out of the first semi-final. Medeiros won the heat in 23.82 to break her old record of 23.88, and Gallagher’s 24.38 got her under the record of 24.41 she set in the heats.

Zhu ended up qualifying for the final in 7th overall, as the Dutch duo of Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.50) and Femke Heemskerk (23.75) posted the top-2 times of the session from the second semi.

Zhu will be looking for her second medal of the competition tomorrow night, having already won bronze on China’s 4×100 free relay team.